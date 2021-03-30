Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 17:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:01 Covid Valle d'Aosta, oggi 76 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

16:58 Covid Sardegna, oggi 205 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

16:55 Covid Calabria, oggi 300 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

16:52 Covid, Oms: "Nuove indagini su ipotesi fuga laboratorio"

16:48 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.593 contagi e 32 morti: bollettino del 30 marzo

16:43 Covid Campania, oggi 1.573 contagi: bollettino 30 marzo

16:41 Covid Abruzzo, oggi 153 contagi e 25 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

16:38 Covid Toscana, oggi 1.180 contagi e 32 morti: bollettino 30 marzo

16:37 Covid Puglia, oggi 1.527 contagi 35 morti: il bollettino del 30 marzo

16:28 Renzi e i parlamentari con licenza di viaggiare: ecco documento ministero

16:22 Covid Fvg, oggi 206 contagi: dati 30 marzo, bollettino

16:16 Fmi: per Italia possibile +4,25% Pil nel 2021

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

The Estée Lauder Companies and Eastman sign global memorandum of understanding to further sustainable packaging

30 marzo 2021 | 14.42
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ELC to incorporate Eastman Renew products in its packaging portfolio to enable achievement of its 2025 sustainable packaging goals

NEW YORK, and KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estée Lauder Companies   (ELC) and specialty materials provider Eastman today announce a global memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will enable ELC to take significant strides towards its 2025 sustainable packaging goals.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8843651-eastman-estee-lauder-companies-sustainable-packaging-global-mou/

Through the agreement, ELC and its portfolio of brands will begin incorporating packaging solutions enabled by Eastman's molecular recycling technologies and portfolio of Renew resins with up to 100% certified recycled content.* This is the first sustainability-based agreement between Eastman and a major prestige beauty house and will help drive the increased use of recycled and/or recyclable plastics in luxury cosmetics packaging.

"Our suppliers play a critical role in helping The Estée Lauder Companies continue to move the needle and think innovatively about sustainability," said Roberto Magana, senior vice president and chief procurement officer for The Estée Lauder Companies. "Eastman's molecular recycling technologies and portfolio of Renew products will help drive the achievement of the company's sustainable packaging goals while maintaining the high-quality aesthetic, safety and performance of our prestige products. We look forward to collaborating with them."

Eastman's portfolio includes a newly introduced line of molecularly recycled polyesters produced via Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling. These sustainable resins, which include Eastman Cristal Renew and Eastman Tritan Renew, are made using up to 100% International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified recycled content* and are chemically indistinguishable from their legacy counterparts. They demonstrate the same high-quality and processing ease of virgin polymers with the clarity, luster, color compatibility and durability cosmetics packaging demands—while providing premium recycled content.

The MOU will further ELC's focus on its sustainable packaging goals. The company has committed that, by 2025, 75-100% of its packaging will be recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or recoverable. Additionally, the company will increase the amount of post-consumer recycled material in its packaging by up to 50% in the same year.

"We are proud to partner with The Estée Lauder Companies, one of the world's most iconic prestige beauty companies and a true leader in sustainability," said Scott Ballard, vice president and general manager for Eastman's specialty plastics division. "We are excited to help them achieve their ambitious sustainability goals right now. Together, we can provide a shining example of what is possible today—not years in the future—to advance the circular economy."

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Eastman Renew resins using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.  

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.

About Eastman Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

Media Contacts

The Estée Lauder CompaniesBari Seiden-Young(212) 572-4475 bseiden@estee.com

EastmanLaura Mansfield, APR The Tombras Group +1 (865) 599.9968 lmansfield@tombras.com

Eastman_Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746866/Eastman_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Altro Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Moda Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza its packaging portfolio Eastman Renew products packaging packaging goals
Vedi anche
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
Festival Under One Sky, il cielo di Riyadh si illumina
Italia's Got Talent, ecco le magie del vincitore Stefano Bronzato
Bassetti-Ventura, il video dello scontro in tv
Sgarbi alla Camera: "Ho cancro e ho avuto covid, tolgo mascherina"
Covid Italia, Catena (Sacco): "Curva dei contagi decelera"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza