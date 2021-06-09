Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 17:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:53 Cybersecurity, Confindustria Digitale: "Agenzia Nazionale? Fate presto"

17:46 Milano, Granelli: "Riattivazione Area B e strisce blu? Lo hanno chiesto i cittadini"

17:45 Covid Italia, verbali task force 7 febbraio 2020: "Non c'è circolazione virus"

17:45 Covid oggi Italia, 2.199 contagi e 77 morti: bollettino 9 giugno

17:41 Covid oggi Campania, 257 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 9 giugno

17:10 Sondaggi politici, Fdi sorpassa il Pd

17:08 Cybersecurity, Zanero (PoliMi): "Agenzia nazionale? Non sia solo una targa"

17:06 Pari opportunità, Ferragni: 'Italia indietro, c’è ancora molto da fare'

17:03 Apre a Milano il Nespresso X Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café

16:54 Covid oggi Lazio, 179 contagi e 7 morti. A Roma 89 nuovi casi

16:35 Comunali 2021, Michetti candidato centrodestra a Roma

16:26 Covid Calabria, oggi 114 nuovi contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 9 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

The Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat Will Present Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© A Personal and Immersive Exhibition Featuring Many Never Before Seen Works and Artifacts

09 giugno 2021 | 17.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© To Open Early Spring 2022 at the NYC Landmark Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Jean-Michel Basquiat will present an exhibition of his work for the first time. Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© will open in early Spring 2022 at NYC landmark, the Starrett-Lehigh Building. The exhibition will feature over 200 never before and rarely seen paintings, drawings, multimedia presentations, ephemera and artifacts to give an intimate and multidimensional portrait of Jean-Michel that can only be told by his family. It was conceived by his sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, who run The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiatalong with their stepmother Nora Fitzpatrick.

Jean-Michel Basquiat 1982 ©1983 Van Der Zee

"We wanted to bring his work and personality forward, in a way only his family can, for people to immerse themselves in," shares Lisane. "We want this to be a multi-dimensional celebration of Jean-Michel's life."

Jean-Michel and his work are touchstones of NYC. The city is not only his birthplace, but also the backdrop of his meteoric career, making it the ideal location for this exhibition. Jean-Michel ushered in a golden era of boundary-defying art that continues to inspire youth culture across the world. His contributions to the history of art and his exploration into our multifaceted culture - incorporating music, the Black experience, pop culture, Black American sports figures, literature, and more – will be showcased through immersive environments providing an intimate look into Jean-Michel's creative life and unique voice that propelled the social and cultural narrative that continues to this day.

"This exhibition showcasing the man behind the icon has been years in the making, from the initial idea in 2017 around the 30th anniversary of Jean-Michel's passing to now," Jeanine illustrates. "There's been many exhibitions of Jean-Michel's work, but never told from the perspective of the family – Jean-Michel as a child, a man, a son, and a brother. As we were all in lockdown, we said: 'Maybe now is the right time.'"

Spotify and Phillips have been announced as the initial participating sponsors of Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©. The exhibition is being produced by the Basquiat family, The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat, and ISG Productions Ltd in collaboration with Superblue on operations, ticketing, digital platforms, and marketing, Girlie Action Media to spearhead global media relations, and RXR Realtyto realize the exhibition on the ground floor of the iconic Starrett-Lehigh Building.

Those who sign up to the mailing list will receive updates on the exhibition and be notified first when tickets go on sale. Sign up here

Official Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© Site Instagram Facebook Twitter

Media Contact for Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©: Felice Ecker : felice@girlieaction.comAleix Martinez : aleix@girlieaction.comShannon Cosgrove : shannon@girlieaction.com David Elkin : david@girlieaction.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529619/1983_Photograph_Van_Der_Zee.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro king Pleasure open Early spring Will Present Jean Michel Basquiat Pleasure
Vedi anche
AstraZeneca, Galli: "Valutare se toglierlo"
Herat, ammainata la bandiera italiana
A Quarta Repubblica il caso della giovane Saman Abbas
Blitz antidroga a Catania, spacciava con il figlio in braccio
Domenica In, Mara Venier: "Due operazioni in pochi giorni"
Saman, il video choc dei tre uomini con la pala
No Tav, presidio davanti a sede Telt a Torino
Roma, sequestrati reperti storici di grande valore: tre denunciati
‘Ndrangheta, operazione 'Spes contra spem': duro colpo ai clan di Taurianova
Catania, uccise sorella che tradiva marito: arrestato figlio boss
Scintille in tv tra Landini e Santanchè
Matteo Salvini e il mazzo di fiori per Lilli Gruber
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza