Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:14 Eutanasia, arriva in aula alla Camera la proposta di legge sul fine vita

10:51 'Artigiano in fiera' chiude con 600.000 visitatori in 9 giorni

10:45 Green pass mezzi pubblici, c’è diritto a rimborso abbonamento?

10:19 Covid oggi Toscana, 703 contagi: bollettino 13 dicembre

09:56 Covid, Mattarella: "Responsabilità condivisa per combattere la pandemia"

09:35 Tornado Usa, governatore Kentucky teme oltre 100 morti

07:47 Covid Italia, Calabria zona gialla da oggi: dati e contagi

07:33 Usa, sparatoria in Texas: un morto e 13 feriti

07:09 Esplosione Ravanusa, sette morti e due dispersi

22:56 Patrick Zaki a Che tempo che fa: "Voglio vivere a Bologna" - Video

22:37 Inter-Cagliari 4-0, poker e nerazzurri primi in classifica

22:06 Covid Sudafrica, positivo il presidente Cyril Ramaphosa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Festive Season Launches at Mall of the Emirates with a Powerful Message for the Future

13 dicembre 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

-  Visitors can pledge to live a more sustainable life with a unique and immersive carbon neutral festive tree installation

-  Supporting the UAE as it rides the crest of a global sustainability wave

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching, and Mall of the Emirates has launched a unique festive installation that looks firmly to the future. Running from now until 25 December, Mall of the Emirates will curate a world of joy and adventure for families, shoppers, and mall visitors to immerse themselves in.

The centrepiece of the mall's festive spectacle this year is a captivating eight metre tall festive tree installation that sends a powerful message to Mall of the Emirates visitors and the world. Every hour from 12pm until midnight, the carbon neutral LED tree will showcase an impactful display centred around climate change and sustainability, with the incredible experience highlighting how the community can work together to reduce its impact on the environment.

Visitors will be encouraged to make a commitment to a more sustainable life through a unique festive pledge, which will see Majid Al Futtaim plant a tree for every pledge made.

Mall of the Emirate's festive season will also include a Festive Market, made up of unique vendors serving up a rich range of indulgent festive food favourites and delicious beverages. Customers will also be able to purchase holiday-themed trinkets, gifts, and items to treat loves ones.

Michelle Walsh, Senior Director, Marketing and Communication, Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim, comments: "The holiday season is a time of giving, marked by  cheer, generosity, the festive spirit and togetherness. The festive season really is a joyful celebration of belonging; one in which friends, families and communities are drawn even closer. As a community we all have a role to play in supporting and protecting the environment and this year Mall of the Emirates' programme of holiday events is firmly rooted in the future. We want to spread seasonal cheer and create even more great moments for everyone, every day."

Ibrahim Al-Zu'bi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Holding, comments: "The UAE is ready to ride the crest of a wave of global progress in sustainability, which mirrors our objectives at Majid Al Futtaim. As a leader in sustainability, we are continuously looking for ways to reduce its impact on the environment and help the world in its sustainability mission. Our sustainability journey at Majid Al Futtaim started almost fifteen years ago and, in that time, we have made incredible progress. Mall of the Emirates has seen a 7% reduction in water usage, 4% reduction in carbon emissions, 32% increase in recycling rate and we generate 3M kWh renewable energy. By incorporating sustainability into the heart of our festive celebrations this year, we are raising awareness of this important issue as we head towards becoming Net Positive by 2040."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707794/Mall_of_the_Emirates_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707795/Mall_of_the_Emirates_2.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
festive Season Launches can mora at mall
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Sci, Brignone nella storia
News to go
Manovra 2022, Cisl conferma no a sciopero generale 16 dicembre
News to go
Formula 1, Verstappen campione del mondo
News to go
Tornado in Usa, si aggrava il bilancio delle vittime
News to go
Ravanusa, esplosione per una fuga di gas: morti e dispersi
Esplosione Ravanusa, "da onda d'urto danni a distanza di 500 metri" - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 11 dicembre
News to go
Bielorussia, embargo alimenti made in Italy dal 2022
News to go
Natale 2021, illuminato albero a San Pietro
Palazzina crollata a Ravanusa, le riprese del disastro dall'alto - Video
News to go
Vaccino covid, Iss: efficacia cala al 39% dopo 5 mesi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza