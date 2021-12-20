Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Dicembre 2021
THE FIRST "CRYPTO CLIP" IN THE WORLD FINANCED 100% WITH BITCOIN HAS BEEN RELEASED IN SPAIN BY COINMOTION AND HUECCO

20 dicembre 2021 | 13.13
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MADRID, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of the crypto economy this year has been one of the main drivers of change in the financial ecosystem. In order to popularize and democratize cryptocurrencies, the Coinmotion cryptocurrency platform regulated in Europe has decided to release the first crypto clip in the world financed 100% with bitcoin, with the name "Bajo tu piel", whose idea came from a visionary artist as is the Spanish Huecco.

Coinmotion's ultimate goal is to make cryptocurrency investing easy. Therefore, it is committed to democratizing access to these financial products, offering responsible, transparent and safe ways to invest in this market. Making cryptocurrency operations reach society, in an easy way, is an urgent need considering that Spain is the fifth country in the world where investors obtained the highest profits from Bitcoin in 2020, ahead only are the United States, China, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Huecco also goes further and also becomes the first Spanish artist to put their tickets up for sale in Bitcoin or Ethereum for the tour of his new album "XV Anniversary" (on sale in 2022), which will be available soon on their website huecco.com

Both Huecco and Coinmotion are working together for innovation in creative processes. "Disrupters and innovators in music and finance," is how this initiative has emerged by adding synergies, both parties highlight.

Heidi Hurskainen, CEO and member of the board of directors of Coinmotion Oy, highlights that "we have been in the cryptocurrency sector since 2012 and we deeply believe that cryptocurrencies are going to play a very important role in the finances of the future. For this reason, we like to innovate with "premium on-demand" services, being the first to launch the Private Cryptobanking service in Spain. When Huecco asked us to collaborate on such a pioneering project that apart from being the first video clip in the world financed entirely with Bitcoin, it allows us to contribute to raising awareness and promoting the development of the sector in Spain, we did not hesitate to participate in it."

Regarding the release of the crypto clip, Huecco assessed that there wasn't any video clip financed 100% with cryptocurrencies and proposed the idea to Coinmotion, who made it theirs from minute one. "We went from being a customer to collaborators in this historic and comforting joint venture of a crypto broker and music," says the artist.

Note to the editor

ABOUT HUECCO (more than 100 million listeners on Spotify)

Iván Sevillano Pérez (Madrid, 1974), known as Huecco, is a Spanish singer who began his professional career in 1994 in the indie rock group "Sugarless", with which he recorded three albums, selling 40,000 CDs. In 2006 Huecco rose to fame with his first solo single, "Pa mi guerrera," which became a Gold Record with more than 40,000 copies sold in Spain and more than 300,000 mobile tones sold.

His single "Reina de los Angelotes" was 5th on the mainstream radio list in Germany, becoming the first artist in Spain and Latin America to be in the Top 10 of commercial radio in Spanish. One of his best-known songs, "Se acabaron las lágrimas", was a digital Platinum Record with 44,000 mobile tones sold, positioning itself as an anthem against Gender Violence.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his flagship song, "Mirando al Cielo", a Platinum Record with more than 23 million listeners on Spotify, Huecco launched in 2018 a new version sung with Rozalén, which is already a Gold Record and which has more than 22 million listens on Spotify and 11 million views on YouTube. Between the two versions of the song, they add more than 45 million listeners on Spotify. And Huecco adds among all his songs on Spotify 100 million listeners.

https://bit.ly/HUECCO-BajoTuPiel

ABOUT COINMOTION

Coinmotion is the first company in Europe to be officially regulated as a cryptocurrency service provider and to obtain the license as a Payment Institution. Both authorizations were obtained through FIN-FSA, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The Finnish company was founded in 2012 and we have 9 years of experience in investing and secure storage of cryptocurrencies. We currently offer our services in all the countries of the European Economic Area (EEA).

The Coinmotion Oy group has more than 100,000 clients and a team specialized in cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, information security, business development, investment services, compliance and a track record of more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector. https://coinmotion.com/es/

 

