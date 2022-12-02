Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:17 Farmaci, stop in Ue a folcodina: "Rischio mortale con anestesia"

14:16 Covid oggi Italia, 227.440 contagi e 635 morti: ultimo bollettino

14:13 Farmaci con folcodina per tosse e raffreddore, stop vendita in Europa

13:58 Spazio, arriva la prima fabbrica spaziale Rev1

13:58 Pacchi insanguinati ad ambasciate ucraine, anche a Roma

13:53 Ucraina, Putin a Scholz: "Mandare armi a Kiev è politica distruttiva"

13:34 SuperEnalotto, centrato un 5 da 38mila euro

13:24 Morto Frank Vallelonga Jr., attore Green Book trovato su marciapiede Bronx

13:15 Mondiali 2022, flop Germania: trionfo a Brasile 2014 è ormai un lontano ricordo

13:14 Papa: "Grave inverno demografico: cani nel passeggino al posto dei figli"

13:06 Per telemedicina utili a 270 mld dollari entro 2027, avanza Intelligenza Artificiale made in Italy

12:48 Ascolti tv, Giappone-Spagna vince prime time

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The first Global Digital Ecology Conference to be held on December 13

02 dicembre 2022 | 12.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Big names in the digital field will gather in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) is currently the only official global professional gathering in China of its kind with a digital trade theme approved by the Central Committee of the CPC and the State Council. The event is hosted by the People's Government of Zhejiang Province and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, and is organized by Hangzhou Municipal People's Government, the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, and the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce. The first GDTE will be held at Hangzhou International Expo Center on December 11-14, 2022, with the aim of taking part in the development of global trade rules and of showcasing achievements in the formation and development of a digital economy. It also aims to create a leading international digital trade platform featuring professionalism, digitalization, scenarios, globalization and online and offline interactions, to bring together foreign and Chinese professionals, researchers and leading companies in the industry who will actively explore paths to developing digital trade. As one of the major sessions during GDTE, the first Global Digital Ecology Conference 2022 (hereinafter "Ecology Conference") will be held at Hangzhou International Expo Center on December 13.

The Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and Vision 2035 of the People's Republic of China proposes to "build a digital rule system and create an open, healthy and secure digital ecology". As a professional forum focusing on the digital trade ecosystem, the Ecology Conference will bring together talented people from across the industry, drive the development of a healthy, fast and orderly digital ecosystem for China, and jointly explore the best ways to further the dialog and engage in collaborative efforts towards the creation of an effective and efficient global digital ecosystem.

The Ecology Conference, themed "New Technology, New Format, New Model", will invite Tan Jianrong, senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Bill Roscue, fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and the European Academy of Sciences, to deliver keynote speeches. Other speakers will include Ye Jun, Vice President of Alibaba Group and President of DingTalk; Ben Shenglin, Executive Member of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and External Supervisor of China Construction Bank; and Andreas Hube, former Global Vice President of SAP, who will analyze future development trends in digital ecology and the digital economy.

The conference will also feature the Digital Application and Technology Forum and the Digital Globalization Forum, where technicians and digital project leaders from leading companies in the digital field from around the world will be invited to discuss hot topics such as digital supply chains, blockchain, VR, artificial intelligence, cloud services, data security, and carbon management.

Pre-registration link for professional visitors to the Ecology Conference: https://live.gdte.org.cn/en-US/eventShows?cateid=427350490452828160&track=18M5OVLE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958761/kv.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-first-global-digital-ecology-conference-to-be-held-on-december-13-301692429.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza digital field will gather big names campo sportivo Global Digital Ecology Conference
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana Ischia, si cerca l'ultima dispersa
News to go
Ucraina, bilaterale Biden-Macron a Washington
News to go
WhatsApp, "quasi mezzo miliardo di utenze violate"
News to go
Pioggia e neve, il meteo del weekend
News to go
5G, svolta nell'Ue: nel 2023 sarà possibile usare telefonini
News to go
Ue lancia rivoluzione del packaging e punta sul riuso
News to go
Treviso, denunciati 72 vettori aerei
News to go
Sciopero generale al via dalle 21
News to go
Morto Gerardo Bianco, storico esponente della Dc
News to go
Lavoro, occupazione ottobre: i dati Istat
News to go
Qatar 2022, Frappart prima donna ad arbitrare Mondiali
News to go
Guerra Russia-Ucraina, Lavrov contro il Papa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza