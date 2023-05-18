Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:27 Bakhmut tra avanzate e ritiri: cosa succede sul campo

16:23 Nadal dà forfait al Roland Garros: "Lesione non è guarita, impossibile giocare"

16:00 Europa League, stasera in campo Roma e Juventus: dove vederla in tv

15:55 Maltempo, arriva il drone-robot per interventi in aree alluvioni

15:36 Cdp, con Real Asset obiettivo in tre anni investimenti sul territorio per 10 mld

15:20 G7 al via, Meloni a Hiroshima tra Ucraina e 'l'ombra' della Cina

15:05 Berlusconi, dimissioni probabili già domani

15:04 Sanità, Colivicchi (Anmco): "Pnrr, formazione cardiologi under 35 e ricerca clinica"

14:53 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, allerta rossa anche venerdì 19 maggio

14:25 Salone del libro di Torino 2023, al via la 35esima edizione

14:20 Sanità, Gemmato: "Bene Manifesto diritti pazienti per gestione lupus eritematoso"

14:10 Sanità, lupus eritematoso sistemico: Manifesto in 5 punti per diritti pazienti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The First of Its Kind in the World: The Recombinant Multivalent COVID-19 Protein Vaccine against XBB Variants by WestVac Biopharma/West China Medical Center, Sichuan University has been Approved for Clinical Trials by The National Medical Products Administration of China.

18 maggio 2023 | 15.32
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CHENGDU, China, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17, 2023, Recombinant bivalent COVID-19 protein vaccine (Sf9 cells) and recombinant trivalent COVID-19 trimeric protein vaccine (Sf9 cells) developed by WestVac Biopharma/ West China Medical Center, Sichuan University against the most recent circulating XBB variants, received the "Drug Clinical Trial Approval" from the National Medical Products Administration of China. These two new vaccines will be quickly commercialized for protecting against the current circulating XBB variant when the necessary clinical trials are completed. These two vaccines are also the first COVID-19 vaccines in the world to begin clinical trials specifically for variants like XBB.

The State Council's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism conducted a news conference in early May 2023. The meeting noticed that as inbound and outbound interaction between China and other countries increased, the worldwide impact on the makeup of the key pandemic variants of the novel coronavirus in my country grew dramatically. According to surveillance data[1], the primary pandemic variants of COVID-19 virus in China have evolved into XBB series.  In this context, WestVac Biopharma uses the international advanced insect cell recombinant protein vaccine platform to develop the recombinant bivalent COVID-19 (XBB + prototype strain) protein vaccine (Sf9 cell) Coviccine ® bivalent and recombinant trivalent COVID-19 (XBB + BA.5 + Delta variant) trimeric protein vaccine (Sf9 cell). The two WestVac's vaccines are crucial for the prevention of the current XBB variants and contribute significantly to the ongoing management of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Coviccine® Bivalent-- Recombinant COVID-19 Bivalent (XBB+Prototype) Protein Vaccine (Sf9 Cell)

The Recombinant COVID-19 Bivalent (XBB+Prototype) Protein Vaccine (Sf9 Cell) is an upgraded version of Coviccine® --Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine (Sf9 cell) developed by WestVac Biopharma. Studies have shown that the vaccine induced high titers of neutralizing antibodies against multiple subvariants, including XBB.1.5, XBB1.16, XBB1.9.1, XBB.2.3, BA.5, BF.7, BQ.1[1], indicating that the vaccine is a universal COVID-19 vaccine effective against multiple strains, especially with a particularly significant increase in neutralizing antibodies against XBB series variants.

Recombinant COVID-19 Trivalent (XBB+BA.5+Delta) Trimeric Protein Vaccine (Sf9 Cell)

Taking advantage of the rapid response of the internationally advanced insect cell expression platform in recombinant protein vaccine production, WestVac Biopharma and its subsidiary company called WestVac Biopharma(Guangzhou) has constructed the vector for the Recombinant COVID-19 Trivalent (XBB+BA.5+Delta) Protein Vaccine (Sf9 Cell), and produced trivalent recombinant protein vaccines of high purity and high quality for human use. The subunit vaccine antigen is precisely designed based on the structure of the targeting S-RBD and HR proteins of the COVID-19 subvariants XBB and BA.5, and can self-assemble into stable trimeric protein particles. Studies have shown that the vaccine induced high titers of neutralizing antibodies against multiple subvariants, including Omicron XBB.1.5, XBB1.16, XBB1.9.1, XBB.2.3, BA.5, BF.7, BQ.1, BA.2.75, indicating that it is a broad-spectrum COVID-19 vaccine against multiple prevalent subvariants at home and abroad[1].

About WestVac Biopharma

WestVac Biopharma Co., Ltd. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company integrating vaccine R&D, production and sales system with an annual production capacity of 1.1 billion doses of vaccine., WestVac Biopharma has been selected successfully on the list of unicorn companies from 2021 to 2023. In December 2022, Coviccine® has been approved by the national authority for emergency use, and is on the vaccine procurement list in the bidding process in over 20 provinces in China.

Reference:

[1] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37125241/

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080167/1.jpg Photo - 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-first-of-its-kind-in-the-world-the-recombinant-multivalent-covid-19-protein-vaccine-against-xbb-variants-by-westvac-biopharmawest-china-medical-center-sichuan-university-has-been-approved-for-clinical-trials-by-the-national-301828570.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia West China medical center XBB XBB Variants terra
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto in Sicilia oggi
News to go
Maltempo, la situazione della viabilità
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Dopo messa in sicurezza calcoleremo danni"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, continua l'allerta rossa
News to go
Meloni in Giappone per il G7
News to go
Clima, "in prossimi 5 anni rischio temperature record"
News to go
Made in Italy, arrivano il liceo e la giornata nazionale
News to go
Debito pubblico Usa, Biden cancella visita in Papua Nuova Guinea e Australia
News to go
Alluvione Emilia, sale il numero delle vittime: ultime news
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, prorogato con la Russia accordo sul grano
News to go
Viterbo, scoperti 165 percettori di reddito cittadinanza irregolari
News to go
Avellino, detenuti in rivolta in carcere: poi la protesta è rientrata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza