Martedì 16 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:03
comunicato stampa

The fourth China International Import Expo predicts commendable prospects for 2022

16 novembre 2021 | 17.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 5th to 10th, the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held in Shanghai with a total of 422 new products, technologies, and services featured at the expo, an all-time peak. The value of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services at the fourth CIIE hit $70.72 billion. The successfully accomplished event sent out clear signals of opening-up, development opportunities, and economic globalization to count the headwinds that the world economy is facing right now.

This year's CIIE not only brought fancy products but also avant-garde consumption concepts as well as innovative ideas. The importance of CIIE continues to grow as it becomes an economic hotspot for countries and enterprises.

A total of 281 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders were present at the fourth CIIE. Among these, nearly 40 joined for the first time and over 120 were four-time participants.

The display area for consumer goods this year occupied 90,000 square meters of exhibition space, the largest among all areas. The Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area accommodated the most exhibitors, attracting more than 1,200 enterprises from 102 countries. All the world's top 10 carmakers attended the expo.

The Online Country Exhibition enabled 58 countries and three international organizations to showcase their development achievements, leading industries, and tourist attractions. Pageviews reached 58 million, and leaders of participating countries and organizations expressed high praise for the CIIE's furtherance of global openness and cooperation.

The fourth Hongqiao International Economic Forum focused on green development, digital economy, and new forms in consumption. The World Openness Report 2021 and the index on openness for 129 economies since 2008 were released.

A total of 95 supporting activities for matters such as policy interpretation, joint signing, and investment promotion were held during the fourth CIIE to promote trade, two-way investment, and industrial cooperation.

Having experienced the benefits of the fourth CIIE, enterprises hailed it as an event that allows them to tap into China's massive consumer population and a multitude of opportunities therein.

Registration for the fifth CIIE has already started. Up to 150,000 sq m of exhibition area has already been booked for next year's expo, a considerable increase in sign-up rate compared to last year.

Contact: Nie QingxinTel.: +86-21-67008870/67008988  YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/ANr4DGFoTC0 

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANr4DGFoTC0Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

