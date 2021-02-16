Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:30 Governo Draghi, Casini positivo al Covid: non potrà votare fiducia

18:23 Covid Sicilia, oggi 625 contagi: bollettino 16 febbraio

18:18 Covid, albergatori romani a Draghi: "Turismo può risorgere ma servono più fondi"

18:13 Vaccino Moderna, a febbraio 248mila dosi invece di 488mila

18:00 Covid Lombardia, 1.696 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino

17:59 Governo Draghi, pontieri M5S al lavoro: calano i 'no'

17:56 Coronavirus, Roma sotto i 600 nuovi casi. I dati del 16 febbraio

17:53 I Baci Perugina ora si possono spalmare, arriva la crema

17:53 Governo Draghi, Napolitano: "Non sarò in aula, sostengo scelta Mattarella"

17:41 Spadafora: "Ministero Sport non esiste più, nulla come prima"

17:33 Vaccini, Gsk avvia studi clinici di fase III su anti-Rsv per anziani

17:21 "Violato il Ku Klux Klan Act", causa contro Trump e Giuliani

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

The Fourth Largest Slice of the Moon on Earth Hits Christie's Auction Block

16 febbraio 2021 | 17.13
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Online bidding ends February 23rd

Featuring specimens from the Macovich Collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While NASA's Mars RoverPerseverance is scheduled to land on Mars this Thursday, here is your chance to acquire portions of  the planet Mars days later. Open for bidding until February 23rd is Christie's "Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and other Rare Meteorites" online sale. 

LOT 21 — SLICE OF A MARS ROCK

Featured lots include a dozen offerings of the Moon and Mars and another dozen from some of the most famous museums in the world. There is a historic meteorite that reputedly killed a man and one that absolutely killed a cow; there are meteorites that contain the oldest matter mankind can touch and others with gems from outer space.

LOT 21 — SLICE OF A MARS ROCK

Leading the sale is the fourth largest slice of the Moon. Cut from the meteorite Tisserlitine 001, its surface area is more than twice that of any other sliced lunar sample. Lunar meteorites, among the rarest substances on Earth, arrived here after being blasted off the Moon following asteroid impacts. Scientists confirmed this specimen's lunar mineralogical and isotopic signatures. (Estimate: $250,000- 350,000)

Aesthetic meteorites from the Macovich Collection, the foremost collection of aesthetic iron meteorites, are featured including a 300-pound example which qualifies as natural sculpture from outer space. It broke a sales record at auction in 1996, became part of an important private collection for decades and may soon break another record (Estimate: $180,000–260,000).

Macovich Curator, Darryl Pitt, created the market for aesthetic iron meteorites and in the late 90s, in an effort to inspire kids, he created the limited edition "Mars Cube — the First Interplanetary Collectible". Containing particles of Mars along with a Mars Owner's Manual its estimate is $600–1000.

"If there was ever a time to change the channel and be awed by the infiniteness of the night sky, we're living in it," said Pitt. "But if you want to inspire and see eyes widen — touch a meteorite."

LOT 25 — MOST BEAUTIFUL EXTRATERRESTRIAL SUBSTANCE KNOWN

Of course, you can always try to find one. After the 2014 Tirhert meteorite shower in Morocco a father took his son to search for otherworldly treasure. Under a scorching hot desert sun, as hundreds relentlessly searched the desert floor, the young boy searched instead for some shade where he found the meteorite now offered wedged between the branches of his shade tree (estimate: $15,000 – 25,000). 

On July 24th, 1790 a meteorite shower occurred in southwestern France. When someone checked in on a herdsman, they came upon a hole in his thatched roof and an unusual rock alongside his lifeless body. He well could have been the first and only documented human fatality from a meteorite impact except for one problem: the prevailing belief at the time was that rocks could not fall out of the sky. And if meteorites don't exist...then how could someone be killed by one?  But this specimen from that historic meteorite shower exists (estimate: $2,000 – 3,000)

"We've put together our most diverse offering of meteorites to date and collectors are responding with great enthusiasm," said James Hyslop, Head of Science and Natural History at Christie's. "Among my favorites is a Swedish meteorite that originated from the core of an asteroid and was fashioned into a sphere; it's natural crystalline structure makes this an extraterrestrial crystal ball" (estimate $14,000 – 18,000). And the future it sees?  An eye-widening Christie's Deep Impact sale. 

LOT 18 — EXTRATERRESTRIAL CRYSTAL BALL

SERENA BABCOCK / DOF MEDIA / SERENA@DOF3.COM / +1 212-302-9200

LOT 25 — MOST BEAUTIFUL EXTRATERRESTRIAL SUBSTANCE KNOWN

 

LOT 18 — EXTRATERRESTRIAL CRYSTAL BALL

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438711/lot_21.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438712/lot_25.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438710/lot_18.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Earth Hits Christie's auction Block Fourth Largest Slice ends February Block
Vedi anche
'Ndrangheta, colpo a cosca Forastefano: 17 arresti
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
Torino-Bardonecchia, incidente con 25 auto: 2 morti
Conte lascia Palazzo Chigi, applausi e commozione
Governo, Draghi annuncia i ministri
Sky
MasterChef Italia, l'addio di Maxwell a giudici e compagni
Operazione Glaaki
'Spear phishing', scatta operazione della Polizia Postale
Villani (Cts): "Con dati di oggi pensabile riaprire regioni"
Governo Draghi, Tajani: "Spero astensione di Meloni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza