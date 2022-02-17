Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:29
comunicato stampa

The French Tech returns to the Mobile World Congress with 56 exhibitors - 28 February to 3 March 2022

17 febbraio 2022 | 14.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona from 28 February to 3 March 2022. More than 70 French companies will take part as exhibitors, including 56 at the French Tech pavilion. Highly innovative in the fields of 5G, AI, Cloud, Fintech and the Internet of Things, the French companies present are keen to return to face-to-face meetings with prospects, investors and partners on the lookout for the latest trends in the telecoms and Internet markets.

"Once again, this year, France has a major presence and is asserting its position as one of the largest national pavilions operating in the sectors of telecoms infrastructure and IoT, mobile applications and services, artificial intelligence, hardware and software. 2022 marks the grand return of the French Tech pavilion, which will this year celebrate 13 years at the Mobile World Congress. With the rise of 5G, the MWC is becoming even more of an unavoidable event in so far as concerns connectivity. It is as a result of the support of the Guadeloupe Chamber of Commerce, the SCS competitiveness cluster and the South region, as well as of Bretagne Commerce International, that Business France will be attending this major Telecoms sector event," said Etienne Savin, Business France's MWC event leader. 

Tailor-made support for French businesses

Organised by Business France, the La French Tech pavilion will occupy an area of 344 m² in Hall 5 on stands 5B41 & 5B61. This support is part of France's export development strategy aimed at increasing the visibility of French products and services with international decision-makers. New products and services will be demonstrated to visitors during the 4 days of the event. The Business France teams based in countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East have organised a number of meetings at the show designed to take full advantage of discussions between French exhibitors and foreign professionals. The collaboration between national pavilions such as Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland will also enable specially arranged meetings between French and international businesses.

A programme of visits by French officials to the French Tech pavilion is also planned with the arrival of Christophe Lecourtier, Managing Director of Business France, on 28 February and that of Laure de la Raudière, President of ARCEP, on 2 March.

Major Innovative Startups

Among the French delegation, we note the presence of major innovative start-ups. IPM FRANCE will present its interactive terminals designed to digitise self-service 24/7 Telecoms agencies. PONANT TECHNOLOGIE will present a user-friendly robotic solution, eTASQ Motion, which guarantees the quality of products by testing them under real-life conditions. 

The full catalogue of all 70 exhibitors is available here: https://bit.ly/Catalogue-MWC22

To see all the news from the France Pavilion at the Mobile World Congress, follow https://twitter.com/Bonjour_MWC on Twitter.

Contact:

Etienne Savin  etienne.savin@businessfrance.fr 

Louis-Andrea SIGNORA (Press Officer Barcelone) louis-andrea.signora@businessfrance.fr

Siham MORCHID (Press Officer Paris) siham.morchid@businessfrance.fr

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749011/Business_France_Logo.jpg

