Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:51 Palermo, muore all'ottavo mese di gravidanza: neonato in gravi condizioni

16:49 Ucraina, Serianni: "Scorretto parlare di denazificazione e genocidio"

16:46 Covid oggi Italia, 48.255 contagi e 138 morti: bollettino 5 maggio

16:44 Bonus 200 euro anche a lavoratori autonomi e disoccupati

16:37 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.951 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 1.967 casi

16:23 Covid oggi Basilicata, 518 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 5 maggio

16:21 Mascherine e covid, Crisanti: "Solo ai fragili, per gli altri meglio non proteggersi"

16:21 Covid oggi Fvg, 858 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 5 maggio

15:39 Covid, Oms: 15 milioni di morti in eccesso nel 2020-21

15:36 Lungo la Via degli Dei per sensibilizzare sulle spondiloartriti

15:30 Al via 'Passi di Salute', il cammino che sfida la spondiloartrite

15:10 Raid Pavia-Venezia motonautica, Montavoci, Poma e Ghedina presentano 70a edizione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Future Investment Initiative Institute announces its regional summit titled Inclusive ESG for Emerging Markets

05 maggio 2022 | 14.52
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is hosting a summit, ESG in Emerging Markets, at Rosewood London, England on May 20, 2022, from 9:00 - 16:00. The summit will bring together international investors, world leaders, thought leaders, policy makers, global CEOs, and heads of sustainability to discuss and shape the future of ESG, particularly in emerging markets.

 

At the event, FII Institute will anchor two major themes: The Future of ESG and The Future of Sustainability, with more than 40 international leaders and experts slated to speak including:

Furthermore, FII Institute will unveil a proprietary new inclusive ESG framework and scoring methodology, developed for informing and accelerating ESG investments in emerging economies.

According to FII Institute CEO, Richard Attias, "The planet has huge problems with climate, with destruction of nature and with peace and security. But we also have enormous resources, including our shared humanity. We believe ESG is a critical tool for bringing us together and directing capital to meet these challenges. At the Institute our work is inspired by a new generation of leaders, many of whom are women, many even under the age of 40. These leaders will be in attendance at this event, and they are the motivators and drivers of the change we need."

While the use of ESG standards to make investment decisions is on the upswing globally, with assets projected to reach USD $53 trillion, about a third of global AUM, by 2025, the lack of a framework for effectively implementing ESG in emerging economies is a stumbling block for investors. With FII Institute ´s proprietary measurement framework, developed in conjunction with investors, global corporations and FII Institute ´s strategic partners we will finally have the tool required for developing sustainable investment strategies in these markets.

The event, which fulfills the institute's XCHANGE pillar, is in line with its focus area of Sustainability. The Institute has a mandate to have an impact on humanity across four areas of focus: AI & Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability.

The event is one part of a series of events the Institute is hosting, which will culminate in the 6th edition of the annual FII Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in October.

 

About FII Institute

FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to ESG principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real- world solutions in four focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference globally.

Join us to own, co-create and actualize a brighter, more sustainable future for humanity.

Contact: Reem Alsaud , reem.alsaud@fii-institute.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
vertice summit summit will bring world leaders
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, report Gimbe: in calo contagi e morti in ultimi 7 giorni
News to go
Napoli, troppo accessi al Cardarelli: 25 medici minacciano dimissioni
News to go
Pmi, incentivi per investimenti sostenibili: domande dal 18 maggio
News to go
Champions League, la finale sarà Liverpool-Real Madrid
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Il giorno della liberazione è vicino"
News to go
Messina, sbarca dalla Calabria con 10 kg di droga: arrestato corriere
News to go
In Europa crescono obesità e sovrappeso, Oms lancia allarme
News to go
Pedopornografia, in 2021 casi cresciuti del 47%: 10-13 anni età più a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Nessun accordo su incontro tra Putin e Papa"
News to go
Ucraina, Stati Ue chiedono più tempo per ok a nuove sanzioni
News to go
Covid, allarme a Pechino: chiuse oltre 40 stazioni metropolitana
News to go
Mascherine sul lavoro, obbligo fino al 30 giugno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza