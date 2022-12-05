Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Dicembre 2022
comunicato stampa

The Generation Z Forum 2022 at Tsinghua University Sees Youths Share Their Thoughts on China and the World

05 dicembre 2022 | 03.52
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Student Liu Dibo Shares the Experiences of Volunteering at Winter Olympics in Beijing During the Forum

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Liu Dibo from Tsinghua University ("Tsinghua") shared his experiences of volunteering at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games during The Global Generation Z Forum 2022 ("the Forum") lately. The Forum, co-held by Tsinghua University and China Daily, invited Chinese and foreign attendees from more than 30 countries to share their stories and their thoughts on where China and the world are heading remotely and in presence.

Liu Dibo, who studies at Tsinghua's School of Environment, spoke to the audience about being a volunteer at both the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, during which he was an assistant to Francesco Ricci Bitt, president of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations. Liu spoke about how he cultivated a 'friendship of generations' with Bitt, how he told him how much China had changed since Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, and how he shared him about Chinese culture and places of interest in Beijing. After he had returned to his home country, Liu was thrilled to receive a letter of gratitude from Bitt, thanking his 'outstanding friend' for making his 'stay at Beijing 2022 enjoyable and easygoing' and inviting him to the next Winter Olympics, which will be held in Italy in 2026.

Youths from countries including Russia, India, South Africa, France, Egypt, Georgia, and the United States, gave speeches. By bringing together youths from all around the world, the forum showcased the positive experiences of young people striving to fulfill their potential.

Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, gave a speech on the forum to encourage youth all over the world to promote the construction of "a community with a shared future for mankind" and encouraged young people to try to better understand China. 

Qiu Yong, secretary of the CPC Tsinghua University Committee and chairman of Tsinghua University Council, said during his opening remarks: "The youth represent hope and are the architects of the future. A better shared future depends on the friendships of young people continuing from generation to generation."

Other youths that spoke at the forum included Nik Gu, a Russian who is studying international relations, and a global student ambassador at Tsinghua University. Gu spoke about how he had seen rapid development in China in recent years. Having lived in China for 17 years, Gu said he has been deeply influenced by the cultural concept of "harmony without uniformity" and called on young people to join hands worldwide to promote a "a community with a shared future for mankind".

Tamar Kvlividze, a Georgian vlogger living in China, told the forum how she hosts videos on social media platforms in both China and Georgia on her experiences of living in China. Her channels have proven to be very popular both in China and Georgia, she said, and she expressed her hope of deepening cultural ties between the two countries.

Minh Thao Chan, a French PhD student majoring in autonomous driving at Tsinghua University, talked of his thoughts and understanding of the "Chinese path to modernization", and how he admires how China has placed an emphasis on developing the fields of science, technology and education.

For more information, please visit Tsinghua University.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960574/image_5002812_21192964.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-generation-z-forum-2022-at-tsinghua-university-sees-youths-share-their-thoughts-on-china-and-the-world-301694240.html

