Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Green pass obbligatorio per tutti i lavoratori dal 15 ottobre

23:35 Raggi, Fico e Di Maio eletti nel Comitato di Garanzia M5S

23:07 Europa League, Leicester-Napoli 2-2: doppietta Osimhen

22:46 M5s, Conte: "Il mio cuore batte a sinistra"

22:29 Green Pass obbligatorio, Salvini: "Non si può complicare la vita a italiani"

22:25 Malpensa, bomba d'acqua: gommoni per salvare automobilisti - video

22:11 Incendio in appartamento a Roma, morta una donna

21:48 Maltempo a Malpensa, automobilisti bloccati dall'acqua

21:37 Covid, scintille Franceschini-Speranza su capienza teatri

20:54 Europa League, Galatasaray-Lazio 1-0

20:48 Roma, esplosione in una palazzina: c'è una vittima

20:06 Rdc, Tridico: 'Con cig e bonus ridotto del 55% perdita reddito durante pandemia'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The GIGABYTE Complete Gaming Monitor Lineup Received High Praise for Stellar Performance

16 settembre 2021 | 18.36
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, a leading motherboard and graphics card manufacturer, entered the gaming monitor market in 2019. Built on its decades of expertise in gaming hardware, along with high-standard quality control, today GIGABYTE has emerged as a serious contender in just 3 year by creating outstanding sales numbers across the globe. Models such as the FV43U and FO48U even set a record of being sold out on their first day of sale at Newegg. Following a dual branding approach, AORUS focuses on the premium gaming segment, featuring esports-grade specs and gamer-centric technologies to meet the needs of gaming enthusiasts; whilst GIGABYTE offers durable and high-performance options for mainstream gamers.

The success of GIGABYTE gaming monitors has attracted attention from the gaming communities and tech media alike. Rtings.com, an influential review site known for their unbiased reviews tested several hot-selling models upon consumers' request and had high praise for their all-round performance. The 28-inch M28U was named the Best 4K Gaming Monitor for the new-gen game consoles with its rarely-seen HDMI 2.1 input, which can natively support 4K/120Hz for immersive gameplay. The M32Q was named the Best 32-inch USB-C Monitor for office use with plenty of connectivity options and the built-in KVM switch. The feature-rich monitor also delivers stellar picture quality and color performance suitable for both gaming and productivity. Finally, Rtings.com rated the M27Q as the Best Budget 1440p Gaming Monitor for its exceptional response time, low input lag, and high refresh rate.

GIGABYTE has recently launched a complete 4K gaming monitor lineup, ranging in sizes from 28-inch to 48-inch, for gamers ready to step into the next-gen gaming territory. All models are now on sale. For detailed product information, visit GIGABYTE's official website: https://www.gigabyte.com/Monitor

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610731/GIGABYTE_Complete_Gaming_Monitor_Lineup_Received_High_Praise_Stellar_Performance.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99239 en US ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza gigabyte as scheda madre Models such as
Vedi anche
News to go
Salone nautico, via a Genova
News to go
Whirlpool conferma i licenziamenti
News to go
Femminicidio, parlamento europeo chiede nuove leggi
News to go
Aumento delle bollette, interviene il governo
News to go
Space X è in orbita, è il primo volo di soli civili
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio sul lavoro: le decisioni del governo
News to go
Difesa, missione a Londra per il ministro Guerini
News to go
Roma, gli nega accesso senza mascherina: pestato negoziante
News to go
Debito pubblico, nuovo record a luglio
News to go
Giocattolo antidoto a pandemia, in 6 mesi +18% vendite
News to go
Covid, bollettino 15 settembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza