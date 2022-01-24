Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:29 Covid, pediatri: "400 ricoveri 5-11enni ultimi 7 giorni"

12:17 Quirinale 2022, Sessa subentra a Fasano: grandi elettori tornano 1.009

12:02 Covid, Oms: "Pandemia non è finita, ma siamo in nuova fase"

11:45 live Quirinale 2022, elezione presidente della Repubblica: news di oggi

11:38 E' morto Renato Cecchetto, era la voce di Shrek

11:36 Quirinale, Conte: "No a patto di legislatura ma con i cittadini"

11:29 Elezioni Quirinale, durata voto, seggio speciale: la procedura

11:20 Covid Russia oggi, nuovo record contagi: 65.109 in 24 ore

11:06 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Picco contagi superato ma calo ricoveri lento"

10:58 Quirinale, Sgarbi: "Casellati alternativa a Draghi, Berlusconi ci pensa"

10:41 esclusivo Eurovision 2022, conducono Pausini e Cattelan. E (forse) Mika

10:35 Covid oggi Toscana, 5.603 contagi: bollettino 22 gennaio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Green Coffee Company Funds $13.2 million Series B Round to bring total equity invested to $25 million; On Path to Becoming Colombia's #1 Largest Coffee Producer

24 gennaio 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Coffee Company (GCC), a Legacy Group portfolio company, is pleased to report that it has fully funded its Series B funding round, which the company recently upsized by $3.5 million due to high demand to $13.2 million (USD). There are currently over 220 individual investors in the business with its accredited investor base rapidly accelerating.

As the Green Coffee Company looks towards the future, the focus will be on solidifying its position as the #1 largest coffee producer in all of Colombia. The path to a successful exit for the company has become more clear as it has navigated through this capital raise. The GCC used this investment to (1) double its farms to 4,700 acres - becoming the #2 largest coffee producer in Colombia - and (2) to become the most technologically-advanced coffee producer in Colombia and, we believe, globally.

The $3.5 million upsize to the original $9.6 million Series B was funded in just three weeks by the company's accredited investor base. Over the past six months, the company has welcomed dozens of investors and supporters of the business to its farms in Salgar, Colombia in order to see its progress first-hand. The GCC has inaugurated the first of two new world-class coffee processing facilities, with the second expected to come online in Q1 2022 (watch here).

The Green Coffee Company is a consolidated coffee farming operation headquartered in the U.S. with operations based in Medellin, Colombia. The company's innovative business model allows for complete control of the supply chain: from cultivation, through processing, to direct trade with end-clients. GCC's holistic approach to the coffee sector and commitment to best environmental practices not only establishes the long-term profitability and sustainability of the business, but also improves the quality of the coffee produced on the farms.

For more information, please contact the company's asset manager, Legacy Group, at investor.relations@legacy-group.co, or visit their website at https://legacy-group.co/.

Follow Legacy Group on Linkedin for communications related to the Green Coffee Company and other alternative investment opportunities: at https://www.linkedin.com/company/legacygroup/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730901/Green_Coffee_Company_Logo.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730902/Green_Coffee_Company_Farms.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza portfolio company funding round compagnia company
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Covid Ue, cambiano le regole per gli spostamenti
News to go
Australian Open, Berrettini ai quarti di finale
Renzi fa cadere l'acqua, Mentana 'allagato' - Video
Zona arancione e gialla, novità regioni da 24 gennaio
Quirinale, Renzi: "Riccardi non ha nessuna possibilità" - Video
Mattarella, applauso dei cittadini all'uscita di casa - Video
Ucraina e Russia, le parole del Papa
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 22 gennaio
Quanto costa la vita nelle città italiane?
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, altre due vittime
News to go
Caffè espresso candidato a patrimonio immateriale Unesco
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza