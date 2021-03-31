Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Marzo 2021
The Holding Company of SmallRig Shenzhen Leqi Released the Sub-brand simorr, Fully Deploying Short Video Shooting Scenarios

31 marzo 2021 | 14.59
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of social video platforms has made video sharing much easier, and vlog recording has become a trend among young people. Meanwhile, the rapid development of smartphones and various smart shooting equipments makes content creation more prevalent. Shenzhen Leqi, the holding company of SmallRig that has been researching in the global professional imaging market for nearly 10 years, launched the sub-brand simorr based on market dynamics, in order to focus on social video making and vlog recording scenarios. The brand matrix layout separates the needs of professional users from those of consumers to quickly respond to market changes and meet the diversified needs of creators.

The Holding Company of SmallRig Shenzhen Leqi Released the Sub-brand simorr

simorr is the brand born for young people (Gen-Z generation) to create videos anytime and anywhere, encouraging and inspiring young creators to leverage mobile phones, action cameras and other portable photography tools to start creating and sharing.

The core concept of simorr comes from "Trendy, best in value, easy of use" to integrate design, quality and experience into the product while providing full-scene solutions for specific image creation needs. As the brand slogan says: Now, it's your turn!

In the future, Shenzhen Leqi will continue to focus on technological innovation, improve product experience and provide considerate services, witnessing the power of images to drive the progress of the times.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478443/1.jpg

