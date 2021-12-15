Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
comunicato stampa

THE HOUSE OF HARRY WINSTON OPENS A NEW RETAIL SALON IN BEIJING

15 dicembre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Harry Winston, the legendary "King of Diamonds," and international luxury brand, announces the opening of its second retail salon in Beijing, China.  Located inside the China World Trade Center, the new 461-square meter salon will showcase the breadth of Harry Winston's unparalleled jewelry and timepiece collections, including the rarest diamonds and gemstones available today.

"The opening of our new China World Trade Center salon marks the House's second location in Beijing and our sixth in China," said Nayla Hayek, CEO of Harry Winston, Inc. "Beijing, an epicenter for fashion and luxury, is an incredibly important market for the House.  This salon will be our second largest in China, and through this opening, we are excited to have a larger presence in the city."

Designed to capture the elegance and intimacy of a private estate, the impressive two-story space, with entrances accessible from both the ground floor and basement level, includes classic Winston elements. Past the ornate gilded entryway, guests will enter a grand marble foyer decorated with the House's signature black and white starburst motif. Throughout the interior, the House's signature soft taupe and grey color palette serves as the perfect complement to custom designed lacquer, antique bronze furniture, and bespoke crystal chandeliers. Three private selling rooms provide the ideal environment for a discreet and truly luxurious shopping experience. The basement level features a dedicated bridal area, accented with hand-beaded silk walls, that displays the breadth of Harry Winston's exceptional engagement and wedding jewelry offering. A grand staircase leads up to the first floor where a special gallery for the House's unique high jewelry collections highlights Harry Winston's legacy of expert craftsmanship and innovative design.

ABOUT HARRY WINSTONFounded in New York City, in 1932, The House of Harry Winston continues to set the standard for the ultimate in fine jewelry and high-end watch making.  From the acquisition of some of the world's most famous gemstones, including the Jonker, Hope, Winston Legacy and Winston Blue Diamonds, to adorning Hollywood's leading ladies on the red carpet, for over eight decades, Harry Winston has been a symbol of the best there is.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708755/HW_Beijing_World_Salon.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708756/HW_Beijing.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708757/Harry_Winston_Logo.jpg  

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza