Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:56 M5S, Calenda a Renzi: "Principale responsabile Conte 2 sei tu"

13:55 Al via 'Metamorfosi', nuovo sistema per allevare il baco da seta

13:51 Crisi governo e "Papeete 2", botta e risposta Di Maio-Lombardi

13:50 Covid, Premio 'A tutta donna' a tre primarie

13:29 Crisi Governo, Renzi: "Nulla giustifica oggi fine esecutivo"

13:25 Covid oggi Italia, Omicron 5 corre: "Salita al 70%"

13:13 Governo, sondaggista Masia: "Partita complicata, è già campagna elettorale"

13:10 Covid oggi Toscana, 5.594 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 14 luglio

13:01 Tabacco, Trippella (Pmi): 'Accordo di filiera per guardare al futuro, spingere su innovazione'

13:00 Caputo (Regione Campania): 'Con contratti filiera del tabacco si alza asticella redditività'

12:58 Patuanelli: 'Filiera tabacchicola ha visione, innovazione ed etica, è modello da replicare'

12:53 Omicron, Signorelli: "Sottovariante Centaurus? Virus ci tiene sulla corda"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Hundred brings kids' dream cricket stadium to life in Minecraft

14 luglio 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of 10 imaginative children, The Hundred, cricket's newest competition which fuses blockbuster entertainment with world-class cricket, has unveiled an immersive stadium build in the world's biggest sandbox video game, Minecraft. 

Minecraft-loving kids across the country were invited to take part in The Hundred's 'Every Block Counts' competition, tasked with designing their ultimate cricket stadium experience with no limits on what it could contain.  

The aspiring young Minecrafters' entries were imaginative and the top 10 designs included everything required for the virtual stadium. Built in Minecraft space, the world features a see-through wicket, rollercoaster, rainbow arch, sea creature moat and rooftop nature garden. This is the first ever sports stadium built in the world-famous gaming platform through a kids competition. 

The virtual stadium world is now open for everyone to explore and interact with on PC. To download the stadium visit www.thehundred.com/every-block-counts.

Winning Children and their Entries: 

The shortlisted winners impressed a judging panel, including Birmingham Phoenix player and gaming aficionado Issy Wong and Minecraft wiz and Founder of BlockWorks, James Delaney. 

Commenting on the launch of the world, Issy Wong said: "We've seen submissions beyond our wildest expectations and the final build truly is a blockbuster cricket stadium. It's been incredible to be part of this initiative; another first for The Hundred as it continues to push the limits in sport and entertainment." 

"As soon as I read the brief, I knew that I had to do something colourful. The arch over the stadium is a rainbow to celebrate diversity" said 12-year-old winner Thea. 8-year-old winner Rosie commented "In Minecraft your imagination can run wild! I've gone for sea creatures swimming around the pitch."  

The Hundred is back for its second year, with family-friendly blockbuster entertainment and fast-paced cricket. Men's and women's games kick off on the 3rd and 11th August. For more information, visit thehundred.com.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858449/The_Hundred_Moat.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858453/The_Hundred_Space_Bowl.mp4

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport ICT Economia_E_Finanza immersive stadium build dream cricket stadium stadio stadium
Vedi anche
News to go
Crisi grano, Guterres: "Passo avanti cruciale in colloqui Istanbul"
News to go
Cresce caos traffico aereo in Europa
News to go
Daniel Craig non sarà più James Bond, è caccia al sostituto
News to go
Sri Lanka dichiara stato emergenza dopo fuga presidente
News to go
Fukushima, Tepco condannata a risarcimento da oltre 94 mld euro
News to go
Caldo, nuova ondata di calore in tutta Europa
News to go
Autotrasporto, firmato decreto su compensi caro gasolio
News to go
Heathrow chiede a compagnie aeree di interrompere vendita biglietti per l'estate
News to go
Quarta dose over 60 e fragili, il piano per la nuova campagna vaccinale
News to go
Treviso, commissiona omicidio rivale in amore sul darkweb
News to go
Harrison Ford compie 80 anni
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza