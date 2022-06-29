Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 21:28
comunicato stampa

The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) will hold the largest gathering of value-based health care leaders in the world on 1-3 November 2022

29 giugno 2022
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICHOM will be celebrating 10 years of driving better health outcomes for patients and will be showcasing practical examples of how measuring patient-centered outcomes is leading to improvements in the quality of care, as well as transforming service delivery and reimbursement models worldwide.

Hundreds of healthcare stakeholders are expected to attend in person, including providers, industry, life sciences, academia and patient representatives. The programme will take place over three days with two key themes: Future Healthcare Systems and Healthcare Transformation Drivers.

There will be plenty of networking opportunities including an ICHOM welcome drinks reception, networking breakfasts and interactive conference sessions.

Key topics include:

To find out more about the agenda – visit conference.ichom.org/agenda

Confirmed speakers include:

To view the confirmed speakers, visit https://conference.ichom.org/speakers/

Suzanne Gaunt, President and CEO of ICHOM says: "I am delighted to return to Boston to celebrate our 10th Anniversary. I look forward to the excellent networking opportunities available and the chance to connect with the ICHOM community again face to face for the first time in over 2 years."

More Information on ICHOM: 

ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based health care by defining global standard sets of outcome measures that matter most to patients and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.ichom.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015300/ICHOM_Logo.jpg 

For press enquiries, please email Sarah Gray (s.gray@ichom.org).

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
articoli
in Evidenza