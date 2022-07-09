Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 10 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 08:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:32 M5S, Borré: "Chi non partecipa a voto fiducia va espulso"

12:00 Brescia, auto investe e uccide 15enne: ferito un amico

11:31 Regioni, ecco quanto spendono per informatica

11:11 Incendio Roma, le impressionanti immagini dall'alto - Video

10:47 Ucraina, bombe sul Donetsk: 15 morti e molti sotto le macerie

10:35 Torino, giovane 19enne annega nel lago di Avigliana

10:32 "Nervosismo pubblico sempre più diffuso ma pazienza di Draghi non è infinita"

09:53 Clima, Trump: "Se gli oceani si alzano avremo più case vista mare"

08:53 Morte Shinzo Abe, media: attentatore voleva fabbricare una bomba

08:42 Roma, domato l'incendio. Vigili del Fuoco: "Situazione sotto controllo"

08:30 Marmolada, una settimana fa il crollo: recuperati altri resti e attrezzature

08:10 Covid Italia, Costa: "Liberare i positivi asintomatici"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022 is held in Jiande, Hangzhou The event, held on a weather-perfect summer evening, comes to a successful conclusion

09 luglio 2022 | 13.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JIANDE, China, July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of July 9, the opening ceremony of the 20th China 17℃ Jiande Xin'an River Culture and Tourism Festival, organized by popular Zhejiang radio station FM96.8 and featured alongside the Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022, took place in Hangzhou's Jiande Aviation Town. The poetic beauty of Jiande's landscape was highlighted with the hosting of the event on a perfect summer evening accompanied by a gentle breeze.

The summer music festival took place on Jiande Aviation Town's expansive, grassy lawn, creating a romantic nighttime ambiance.

During the opening ceremony, the organizer gave a presentation, themed a "Liveable Jiande for Common Prosperity", on what is on offer in and around Jiande for the interested visitor. The presentation included descriptions of the area's 21 walking tours, with something on tap for every kind of interest including tours focusing on local culture, the area's tourism highlights, sports, what's fun to do in Jiande, and what's worthwhile to buy there. The presenter also spent a few minutes reviewing the highlights of previous editions of the event.

The event started with a spectacular butterfly drone show.

The Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022 featured the top 10 original music works that had been selected by an expert panel.  The selection was the result of a six-month process that had started with 325 entries from which 50 were chosen in a first round and then 20 in a second round.  The ultimate 10 winners were chosen from the 20 finalists. A number of the musicians displayed their affection for Jiande and its unique landscape by creating several music genres of songs about the county-level city, including folk, rap and R&B. One contribution stood out for its lyrics "I've heard of a place called Jiande and its famous landscape, the plum blossoms fall, it's beyond words, the amazing beauty of Daciyan and Lover's Valley…"

By creating original songs about Jiande, the musicians not only celebrated the poetic beauty and vitality of the city and of the Zhejiang province, but also highlighted the hospitality of the area's denizens who warmly welcome visitors from around the world. Everyone in attendance immersed themselves in the charming music festival that was like a midsummer night's dream.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN10845 en US Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Jiande Original Landscape music festival Zhejiang event Hangzhou
Vedi anche
News to go
"Viaggiate solo con un bagaglio a mano": il consiglio del Ministero
News to go
Nuoro, truffa sui fondi europei: 16 indagati
News to go
Sri Lanka, situazione fuori controllo
News to go
Caldo mite, quanto dura? Previsioni meteo
News to go
Crollo Marmolada, sono 11 le vittime
News to go
Omicidio Abe, capo polizia Nara si assume 'responsabilità' problemi sicurezza
News to go
Quarta dose, a ottobre estesa anche agli under 50?
News to go
Concerto Ultimo a Pescara, GdF sequestra centinaia di prodotti contraffatti
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Birra, tutti i numeri su consumi ed export
News to go
Manca l’acqua in cella, scarcerata moglie del boss
News to go
Poveri triplicati dal 2005: il rapporto Istat
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza