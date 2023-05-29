Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:08
The largest universal bank in the CEE region accelerates expansion in the Metaverse

29 maggio 2023 | 15.09
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WARSAW, Poland, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PKO Bank Polski, the largest universal bank in the Central and Eastern Europe, is accelerating its expansion in virtual worlds. Already on 30 May, in its Virtual PKO Rotunda on the Decentraland platform, it will also hold one of the world's first virtual job fairs in the Metaverse space.

The bank has announced that it is preparing to create attractive spaces on gaming platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox and it wants to develop its activity on the Metaverse class platforms - Decentraland and The Sandbox. It is also planning to build more VR models of its branches.

"Our previous experience with being in the Metaverse world has been very positive. The Virtual PKO Rotunda embedded on the Decentraland platform still acts as a digital laboratory, but we are reaching the point where it is too small for us. We have taken a decision to increase our presence in the Metaverse and accelerate the process of building know-how," said Katarzyna Dziwulska, Managing Director of the Strategy and Digital Transformation Division at PKO Bank Polski, as quoted in the release

According to PKO Bank Polski, it is looking for companies with the right technological experience to collaborate on the creation and maintenance of virtual spaces and gameplay design on the Metaverse-class gaming platforms.

"We have decided, as a next step, to work more closely with external companies that will support us in our design work. This model will allow us to develop simultaneously on various gaming platforms such as Fortnite or Roblox as well as metaverse platforms such as The Sandbox, where we want to create attractive and engaging virtual spaces for users. We invite all interested companies to contact us via metaverse.pkobp.pl," said Marek Myszka, Director of the Innovation Bureau at PKO Bank Polski

PKO Bank Polski has also announced that it is organising a virtual job fair in the Metaverse on 30 May, which is the first event of its kind in Poland and one of the first in the world. The fair is dedicated to people just entering the job market as well as more experienced professionals, mainly from the broad IT area.

Among other things, participants of the event will be able to find out how the bank operates and to apply for a selected position. The most active users will have the chance to arrange an individual interview with bank recruiters.

Katarzyna Motelska, Director of Employee Experience Formation at PKO Bank Polski, quoted in the press release, said that the bank is constantly looking for new forms of contact with candidates. "This time, we are reaching out to the possibilities of the Metaverse world. Specially for this occasion, our Virtual PKO Rotunda on the Decentraland platform will be transformed into an attractive event space, where we will organise a Virtual Job Fair #PKOBankTalentow," she emphasised.

PKO Bank Polski is the leader in mobile banking in Poland. It serves nearly 12 million customers and its IKO mobile application has already been activated 7.4 million times. The bank was ranked first in the latest Finnoscore ranking that assesses the digital maturity of 230 banks from Europe and North America. Since 2022, it has been present on the Decentraland platform, where it was the first in Poland to launch its banking outpost. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087497/PKO_Bank_Polski.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-largest-universal-bank-in-the-cee-region-accelerates-expansion-in-the-metaverse-301836569.html

