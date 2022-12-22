Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:29 Manovra 2023, è corsa contro il tempo: governo pone questione fiducia

20:05 Incidente oggi sul Gra a Roma, un morto

19:43 Inchiesta plusvalenze Juve, procura Figc riapre il caso

19:35 Bper, rinnovati accordi bancassurance con Unipol

19:17 Mes, Meloni: "Finché conto qualcosa Italia non vi accede"

18:55 Manovra 2023, Letta: "La più pasticciata degli ultimi 20 anni"

18:54 Dichiarazione redditi 2023, pronte bozze modelli: le novità

18:37 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Ci adopereremo per farla finire prima possibile"

18:25 Reddito cittadinanza, Meloni: "Massima tutela per chi non può lavorare"

18:00 Reddito cittadinanza, Landini: "Governo vuole farlo saltare, fa cassa sui poveri"

17:57 Qatar 2022, 'Arbitro venduto': in Francia partita petizione per rigiocare finale

17:15 Natale in famiglia per Berlusconi, 'renne' ad Arcore e quadri in dono a parlamentari

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The launch of Wondershare Filmora 12 makes creativity easier than ever before

22 dicembre 2022 | 14.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great enthusiasm that Wondershare, the world-leading creativity software company, announces the launch of Filmora 12, the latest iteration of their award-winning video editing software. With Filmora 12, Wondershare is taking video creation to the next level so that creators can express themselves in new and exciting ways.

 

Wondershare Filmora 12 helps creators fulfill their vision with its video editing features, its special effects and transitions, and its capacity to transfer files to social media, mobile devices, or DVDs with ease. Wondershare Filmora 12 makes video editing easier and more professional.

While Wondershare Filmora 12 hosts a number of new and enhanced features including video review and collaboration options, a flexible workspace layout, 3D titles, a revamped effects library, and new keyboard shortcuts and royalty-free music, several features stand above the rest:

In addition to these new features, Wondershare Filmora 12 will be supporting AV1 dual encoders based on the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, unlocking 2x video exporting speed for video editors.

"In its past iterations, Wondershare Filmora established itself as the most intuitive video editing software for creators who enjoy videography," said Shaan Jahagirdar, Chief Design Officer of Wondershare. "With Wondershare Filmora 12, we wanted to continue down this path and empower creators further by enhancing certain features that would otherwise require years of experience and specific skills to use and making them more accessible with AI. In other words, the inspiration for Wondershare Filmora 12 was to develop advanced features that do the professional work for you, so that you can focus on what you do best: create."

Wondershare Filmora is known as an easy-to-use and trendy video editing software that empowers creators to tell their stories with amazing quality results, regardless of their skill level. In order to simplify the creative process, Wondershare Filmora 12 allows users to edit, add special effects, transition and more to their next videos using the software's simple interface. Wondershare's flagship software is more than just a video editor–it makes the editing experience more efficient and playful than ever before.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Filmora 12 is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Android Phone, iPhone, iPad, and Android Tablet. Pricing starts at $49.99 per year. For more information, please visit wondershare.com and follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about Wondershare Filmora 12.

To watch the Wondershare Filmora 12 promotional video, visit YouTube.

Wondershare Filmora 12 is available now. To try it free visit filmora.wondershare.com

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer WangWondershareshearerw@wondershare.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973257/Filmora_12_anouncement_05.mp4 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973256/MicrosoftTeams_image__17.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623993/Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-launch-of-wondershare-filmora-12-makes-creativity-easier-than-ever-before-301708953.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza world leading creativity software company editing software software that Wondershare
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Ue fissa summit con Zelensky il 3 febbraio
News to go
Afghanistan, protesta contro divieto donne università: 5 arresti
News to go
Meteo, in arrivo un caldo Natale
News to go
Qatargate, chiesto il braccialetto elettronico per Eva Kaili
News to go
Ranking Fifa, dopo Qatar 2022 l'Italia perde due posizioni
News to go
Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa: hotspot al collasso
Sanremo 2023, la reazione di Giorgia allo scherzo di Fiorello - Video
News to go
Zelensky negli Usa, la reazione di Mosca
News to go
Scadenze fiscali, ultimi giorni per versare acconto Iva 2022
News to go
Covid in Cina, la preoccupazione dell'Oms
News to go
Zelensky al Congresso Usa: “L’Ucraina vive e combatte"
News to go
Ita, nuovo Dpcm per velocizzare procedure cessione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza