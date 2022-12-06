Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:38
comunicato stampa

The LEGO Foundation Announces Recipients of US$117 Million Global Challenge

06 dicembre 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BILLUND, Denmark, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Foundation has announced five recipients of its Build a World of Play Challenge to fund impactful solutions focused on early childhood. A total of DKK 900 million (approximately US$ 117 Million) is being awarded to support organisations that make substantial contributions to the lives of children from birth to six years old and spark a global movement to prioritise early childhood development.

 

Three grants of DKK 200 million (or approx. US$ 28 million) each and two grants for DKK 100 million (or approx. US$ 14 million) each were presented to the awardees. The grants will help in furthering their projects which promote the well-being of children, their caregivers, and their communities, using culturally relevant and sustainable approaches.

The five awardee projects:

Akili Family: Localised Play-Based Learning for African Families & CommunitiesGogoPlay: Ecosystems of Play for Children in Rural South AfricaReclaiming Indigenous Children's Futures through Home-Visiting and Intergenerational PlayspacesCatalysing REAL Fathers across Uganda for Early Learning and PlayEmpowering Disabled Children to Play via Early Assistive Technology Access

Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, Chairman of the LEGO Foundation Board of Directors, said: "As part of the LEGO brand's 90th anniversary, the LEGO Foundation made a commitment to help build a better world for young children to thrive. The Build a World of Play Challenge is designed to do just that, by funding innovative projects that make a real difference for global childhood development and give young children a better start in life. Congratulations to all the recipients, who have all demonstrated game-changing solutions. We look forward to working alongside them as long-term partners, to invest in children's futures."

The LEGO Foundation partnered with Lever for Change a non-profit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, to manage the Challenge process.  The Challenge received a total of 627 valid proposals from 86 countries, from which ten finalists were selected. Applicants were evaluated by experts from across the world based on four criteria: whether they were impactful, feasible, community-centred, and sustainable.

More details can be found here.

The LEGO Foundation 

The LEGO Foundation shares the mission of the LEGO Group: to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow. The Foundation, which owns 25% of the LEGO Group, is dedicated to building a future in which learning through play empowers children to become creative, engaged, lifelong learners. It is through the ownership model, that a portion of profits go to funding research projects, activities and partnerships. www.learningthroughplay.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961700/CHAI.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961701/Johns_Hopkins.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-lego-foundation-announces-recipients-of-us117-million-global-challenge-301694791.html

