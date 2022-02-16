Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:22 Mani Pulite, Spataro: "Dopo Tangentopoli sistema di clientele e corruzione ancor più subdolo"

14:56 Covid oggi Svizzera, 21.032 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

14:50 Stato emergenza, Abrignani: "Niente proroga e Cts si scioglierà"

14:37 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 16 febbraio

14:34 Covid oggi Toscana, 3.328 contagi e 30 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

14:34 Covid oggi Basilicata, 786 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

14:25 Referendum Giustizia, Consulta ammette quattro quesiti

14:20 Short track, Fontana argento e staffetta maschile vince bronzo

14:19 Covid oggi Puglia, 4.498 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

13:54 Mani Pulite, Sgarbi: "Azione sovversiva che ha cancellato partiti, non corruzione"

13:51 Covid oggi Veneto, 5.181 contagi e 30 morti: bollettino 16 febbraio

13:46 Vaccini Covid, la proposta: "Superare la 'taglia unica' per tutti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The LEGO Foundation launches USD 143 million global competition to tackle early years development

16 febbraio 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BILLUND, Denmark, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Foundation has announced a USD 143 million global challenge to fund impactful solutions focused on early childhood in what CEO, Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen says will address a "global early childhood emergency".

The Build A World of Play Challenge will enable any organisations who can make a positive impact on the youngest children globally, to bid. The amount, equivalent to 900 million Danish Kroner, reaffirms the LEGO Foundation's commitment in the LEGO® brand's 90th year to ensure children globally are given opportunities to learn through play, helping children everywhere develop holistic skills  and reach their full potential.

Grants will be awarded to those exploring evidence-based innovative solutions to the biggest problems of today such as access to quality early childhood education and care, adequate nutrition, eradication of toxic stress and violence in homes and communities, protection from pollution, and supporting the social and emotional well-being of the whole family.

"All children have the right to feel safe and have access to quality education and healthcare. But to date, early childhood development has been not just under recognised, but grossly underfunded," said Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, Chair of the Board of Directors at The LEGO Foundation, and the fourth-generation representative of the LEGO owner family. "Children are the builders of tomorrow. If we do not invest in the youngest children in our society, we don't invest in our collective future."

Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, CEO of the LEGO Foundation said: "We are currently facing the biggest global early childhood emergency that the world has ever seen. The quality of experiences in the first few years of a child's life is where brain development is in its most adaptive and rapidly developing state. Through this challenge, we want to help urgently address the biggest challenges societies globally face, with creative, actionable ideas that put children at the centre of global decision making. The challenge is an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of the youngest children."

All entrants will need to complete an online application. Potential applicants must register by April 7, 2022. The deadline for submissions is May 17, 2022.

The challenge is being managed by Lever for Change, a non-profit associate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

More details on the Build a World of Play Challenge can be found here

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Anne Birgitte Albrectsen million global challenge fund challenge
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina - Russia, Mosca termina esercitazioni in Crimea
News to go
Droga, telefoni e schede sim all'interno del carcere di Taranto
News to go
Sanità, da Ue via libera a Programma operativo nazionale
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi sente Zelensky: "Impegno per soluzione"
News to go
Da Uefa biglietti gratis ai tifosi
News to go
Vaccini covid, Djokovic "pronto a rinunciare ad altri Slam"
News to go
Robinho, chiesto mandato arresto internazionale
News to go
Medici area convenzionata, sciopero 1-2 marzo
Sofia Goggia: "Argento vivissimo, risultato straordinario" - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Mosca ritira parte delle truppe dal confine
News to go
Criminalità, operazione 'Levante': eseguite 75 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza