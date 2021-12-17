Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:26 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 439 contagi: bollettino 17 dicembre

15:13 Geriatri propongono anti-herpes zoster solo a 1 paziente su 5

15:12 Food, schizza il mercato del 'tè con le bolle': oggi vale 2,7 mld dollari

15:06 Zaia e il tampone fai da te in conferenza: "Si fa così" - Video

15:02 Covid oggi Israele, 838 contagi: dato più alto da 2 mesi

14:34 Variante Omicron, Germania: "In arrivo ondata Covid mai vista prima"

14:25 Animali, il Bioparco di Roma valorizza le strutture e chiude il 2021 a quota 400mila visitatori

14:17 Covid Italia, Ecdc: verso morti e ricoveri stabili e calo terapie intensive

14:02 Papa festeggia gli 85 anni con i profughi arrivati da Cipro

13:55 A passeggio nel Quirinale, da oggi la visita virtuale

13:44 Pillola anti-Covid Pfizer, quando arriva in Italia

13:44 Veneto zona gialla, ordinanza di Zaia: regole

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The mining industry enters its most important decade

17 dicembre 2021 | 15.18
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Critical minerals are crucial inputs for the circular carbon economy of the future

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The international mining industry is facing arguably "its most important decade" as the world starts the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, the CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), Rohitesh Dhawan, said in an interview as part of the Future Minerals Summit conversation series last week.

Dhawan emphasized that mining will be at the very center of this transition because of the burgeoning demand for metals used in solar and wind power, and in the batteries needed to drive electric vehicles.

On the back of his confirmed participation at the Future Minerals Summit in Riyadh, Dhawan stressed ICMM's simple message of "mining with principles" to maximize the benefit of mining while minimizing the harm to people and the environment. Dhawan said that ICMM seeks to ensure that the lives of everyone touched by mining are made better, and that the operations are safe, fair, equitable, just and sustainable.

ICMM's 28 corporate members represent one-third of the global mining industry, and through its association members the council has an indirect influence on most of the sector.

These issues are amongst those being addressed at The Future Minerals Summit (FMS) in Riyadh on January 11-13, 2022. Convened by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the Summit will include senior political and business leaders, and will discuss crucial issues facing the global mining industry. With over 150+ Mining, Exploration and Development companies expected to attend, and over 2,000 in-person attendees, the summit program will shape the future of mining with a focus on three main themes: mining's contribution to society, reimagining mining, and investing in new and emerging mining regions.

The Middle East, Central Asia and Africa have the mineral endowment and the right geography to become a hub for the minerals value chain and play a vital role in meeting the exponential growth in global demand for the critical minerals needed in a low-carbon society.

The Future Minerals Summit has confirmed participations from several international mining-company leaders and CEOs of organizations such as Barrick Gold and Alcoa, Mark Bristow and Roy Harvey; and the chairmen of Ivanhoe Mines and of Fortescue Metals, Robert Friedland and Andrew Forrest. Numerous other industry leaders will include the CEOs of Trafigura and Komatsu Mining, Jeremy Weir and Jeffrey Dawes.

The Summit in Riyadh at the beginning of next year will play an important part in driving home the message that mining is part of the solution to the world's carbon emissions problem, and new mineralized regions can, and should, be opened up to deliver the necessary raw materials.About the future minerals summit: Event Dates: 11-13 January 2022, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The Future Minerals Summit is an international initiative convened by Saudi Arabia and dedicated to advancing mining and unlocking opportunity across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.

Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the Future Minerals Summit will convene the global mining industry and those invested in its future to a conversation about the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, and their potential to attract investment and grow the sector in line with international sustainability standards.

The Future Mining Summit is your gateway to a new and emerging mining hub across countries that hold a huge potential for mining investors.

The three-day event is expected to attract more than 2,000 attendees from more than 95 countries, 150 investors, 100 global speakers, 100 mining corporates and 15 ministers and heads of state.

www.FutureMineralsSummit.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Energia Energia Altro Critical minerals Critical futuro
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa festeggia gli 85 anni
News to go
Foggia, incendio in un campo nomadi: morti due bambini
News to go
Disabili torturati in casa di cura lager a Palermo
News to go
Manovra 2022, arriva emendamento omnibus
News to go
Serie A, squadre in campo per gli anticipi
News to go
Covid Lombardia, bollettino 16 dicembre
Palermo
Disabili torturati, l'intercettazione: "Vivi o morti non interessa a nessuno" - Video
News to go
Processo Open Arms, oggi seconda udienza per Salvini
News to go
Inquinamento, in Italia 80mila morti evitabili
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 16 dicembre
News to go
Giornalisti detenuti, Reporter senza frontiere: "Sono 488 nel 2021"
News to go
Economist: "Italia Paese dell'anno con Draghi"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza