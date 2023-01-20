Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:13
20:11 Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Wagner organizzazione criminale"

20:03 Covid, al via test vaccino spray 'made in Canada' su 500 volontari

19:57 Bergamo-Brescia capitali Cultura 2023, Mattarella: "L'unità rafforza l'Italia"

19:37 Ucraina, Zelensky vuole tank Leopard: "Non c'è alternativa"

19:09 L'inverno travolge l'Italia, weekend di neve e gelo da Nord a Sud

18:44 Lazio, Bandecchi: "60mila euro a Rocca, ho pagato tutti. Anche l'opposizione"

18:11 Covid, due casi di Kraken in Lombardia

17:56 Calciomercato Roma, Zaniolo 'non si fa convocare'. Verso la cessione?

17:52 Milano, treno contro segnale in stazione Centrale: ritardi e deviazioni

17:42 Covid oggi Italia, Ricciardi e Rezza: "Moderato ottimismo"

17:30 Ucraina, ambasciata Russia a Roma: "Distrutto veicolo mandato da Italia"

17:23 Overmars, danni al cuore: condizioni gravi

comunicato stampa

The most valuable domain name on the internet goes up for auction

20 gennaio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sex.com is officially up for sale. Previously sold at $13 million in 2013, the opening price today is a cool $20 million. "Sex.com is one of the most valuable and recognizable domain names in the world, and we're thrilled to be able to offer it for sale to the highest bidder," said Elnaz Gerami, CMO for Digital Nomad, in a statement."After our recent relaunch as an innovative blend of popular social platforms, we have seen a large influx of new creators capitalizing on our 1.5 million unique visitors per day. As a result, prominent parties made an offer on the domain name. For this reason, we've decided to put it up for auction. We look forward to seeing who the next owner of the sex.com brand will be."

This is a rare opportunity for any individual, business, or brand to own a piece of internet history. The iconic domain is the first platform to require personal identification for the onboarding of creators. This makes it one of the most secure and well-respected websites in the industry.

The bidding process is set to begin immediately and will be conducted through a private sealed bid auction. Interested parties can learn more at sex.com/auction or by emailing auction@sex.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-most-valuable-domain-name-on-the-internet-goes-up-for-auction-301726447.html

