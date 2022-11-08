Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:33 Migranti, P. Chigi: "Bene condivisione Francia, emergenza è tema Ue"

21:17 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 8 novembre

20:57 Migranti, Meloni: "Cittadini chiedono di difendere confini, non tradiremo parola data"

20:32 Elezioni Usa midterm 2022, 45 milioni hanno già votato

20:30 Napoli-Empoli 2-0, gol di Lozano e Zielinski

20:11 Usa, vinti oltre 2 miliardi di dollari: è il jackpot più alto della storia

19:57 Migranti, da Geo Barents sbarcano tutti. Nuove visite su Humanity 1

19:34 Rifiuti a Roma, Gualtieri: "Ok piano entro novembre". Cosa prevede

19:21 Il Vasco dei record approda al cinema: "Portiamo gioia in un momento terribile"

19:19 Bari, 31enne muore folgorato mentre usa asciugacapelli

19:16 Parlamento, rush finale per le commissioni: presidenze, i nomi in pole

18:59 Elezioni Lazio, Pd: "Conte ossessionato da noi, avversario è destra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The NDC Partnership Supports Developing Countries to Align Long-term Development With Climate Action

08 novembre 2022 | 17.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As global leaders gather this week in Sharm El Sheikh for COP27, developing countries renew their calls for creating sustainable development pathways to advance urgent climate action.

 

 

To catalyse urgent action, the NDC Partnership has today launched its Thematic Call to support developing country members through two interconnected fronts: preparing, updating and refining Long-term Low Emissions Development Strategies (LT-LEDS), and enhancing the quality and increasing the ambition of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

LT-LEDS are powerful policy instruments for countries to identify and prioritize systemic changes, providing an opportunity for countries to develop robust long-term strategies that connect to NDC processes and link economic development with climate action.

To execute these transitions, countries need to identify finance needs, understand and assess policy implications and related reforms, and develop enabling frameworks to mobilise investment. In response to the specific needs of countries, the NDC Partnership will offer comprehensive and tailored support with the aim to provide clear and long-term policy direction designed to drive sustainable development.

The NDC Partnership is now operationalising this comprehensive approach by partnering with the UNFCCC on a trial with three countries, Jordan, St. Vincent and Cambodia, to help develop their LT-LEDS in alignment with NDCs and an emphasis on the Transparency Framework.

Minister of Environment for Jordan, His Excellency Dr. Al-Kharabsheh Saleh, said: "We are thrilled to be part of the NDC Partnership-UNFCCC joint project on the LT-LEDS and NDC Thematic Call. We are eager to accelerate our climate action by highlighting linkages between our commitment to transparency, NDC implementation and our long-term planning for sustainable development."

NDC Partnership Global Director Pablo Vieira commented: "Through our Thematic Call, the NDC Partnership is inviting requests from developing countries to facilitate the development of LT-LEDS. LT-LEDS are powerful policy mechanisms that effectively link the future development of countries to climate, guiding national development towards resilience and net-zero emissions by or around 2050. Countries, through their updated NDCs, have shown a vital increase in their ambition and commitment to climate action. By aligning their NDCs with long-term strategies, countries can integrate climate action into their policy direction, creating a framework to attract and mobilize critical climate finance."

For more information and the full press release, please find here: https://ndcpartnership.org/lt-leds-and-ndc-alignment-update-and-enhancement.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687000/NDC_Partnership_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-ndc-partnership-supports-developing-countries-to-align-long-term-development-with-climate-action-301671880.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente week in Sharm El Sheikh Sharm el Sheikh NDC partnership Supports Developing Countries As
Vedi anche
News to go
Navigator, presidio sindacale a Roma: "Serve soluzione strutturale"
News to go
Milano, muore a 14 anni investito da tram: sequestrate telecamere
News to go
Pnrr, Ue versa seconda tranche Italia
News to go
Lavoro, Italia intrappolata nella precarietà
News to go
Migranti, Ocean Viking verso la Francia
News to go
Avellino, sgominato gruppo criminoso
News to go
San Casciano, da vasca romana riemergono 24 bronzi
news to go
Bonus per guide turistiche, domande dal 16 novembre
News to go
Nuoro, crolla villetta per fuga di gas
News to go
Usa, Biden: "Democrazia è in pericolo, è il momento di difenderla"
News to go
Migranti, le ultime news dall'Italia
News to go
Casale Monferrato, sequestrato Castello di Pomato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza