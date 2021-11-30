Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:43 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 149 contagi: bollettino 30 novembre

15:34 Variante Omicron, Ecdc: "In Europa 44 contagi con sintomi lievi"

15:15 Variante Omicron Italia, chiusa scuola figlio paziente zero

15:12 Plusvalenze Juve, Elkann: "Fiducia in magistratura"

14:55 Inflazione in Italia, a novembre a +3,8%

14:41 M5S e 2 per mille, vince il sì. Conte: "E' la democrazia diretta"

14:29 Covid oggi Svizzera, 8.422 contagi e 22 morti in un giorno

14:20 D'Amico (S.Raffaele): "Con i farmaci biosimilari trattiamo molti più pazienti"

14:17 Celano (Apmarr): "Con farmaci biosimilari migliora la qualità della vita dei malati cronici"

14:14 Jommi (Sda Bocconi): "Farmaci biosimilari opportunità da utilizzare al meglio"

14:07 Fedeli (Sandoz): "Farmaci biosimilari opportunità di risparmio Ssn"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The New Era Biotechnology deepens cooperation between China and Belarus in the Great Stone China Belarus Industrial Park (CBIP)

30 novembre 2021 | 15.07
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MINSK, Belarus, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an enterprise in CBIP, the New Era Biotechnology Co., Ltd. participated in the fourth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) which opened in Shanghai on November 5, 2021.

Located in Minsk, capital of the Republic of Belarus and a major hub of the Silk Road Economic Belt, CBIP is helping boost cooperation between China and Belarus. In recent years, China and Belarus have carried out fruitful exchanges and cooperation in the field of traditional medicine, and CBIP lately saw new achievements in facilitating cooperation between the two countries in fighting Covid-19 and developing Chinese pure herbal medicine. With the support from the governments of the two countries, CBIP has played an increasing role in promoting regional cooperation and economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, and also serves as a platform for international production capacity cooperation and science and technology innovation along the Belt and Road. Currently, it is home to 80 enterprises.

In March 2021, the Jintai Institute of Culture and Economics of China, led by Dr. Cai Chuanqing, founded the New Era Biotechnology Co., Ltd. in CBIP. It is the 69th company in CBIP, and the first engaged in Chinese pure herbal medicine in it. Belarus' unique folk medicine tradition and rich medicinal plant resources provide broad prospects for the two countries to cooperate in traditional medicine.

In June 2021, Belarus issued a presidential decree on improving the business environment of CBIP. The presidential decree allows enterprises in CIBP to provide medical services using traditional Chinese herbal therapies without mandatory registration with and license from Belarusian authorities.

Contact: Ms. Xing Nizhen Tel: 0037533-6249999 E-mail: novaerabiotech@mail.ru  YouTube Link：https://youtu.be/48bS1JH9b9E

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699117/Unveiling_ceremony.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699118/logo_NovaEra_Logo.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
New Era Biotechnology Co. Ltd. participated Belarus in the Great Stone China Belarus Industrial Park As an enterprise Co. Ltd.
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, 6.290 emendamenti in commissione bilancio Senato
News to go
Cancellate Universiadi di Lucerna
News to go
Covid, scuola in Dad anche con un solo contagio
News to go
Camorra, blitz contro clan Gionta e IV sistema
News to go
Natale 2021, Assoutenti chiede numero chiuso in vie shopping e centri commerciali
News to go
Freddo polare per tutta la settimana
News to go
Variante Omicron, ministri G7: "Richiede azione urgente"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Eitan Biran tornerà in Italia
News to go
Lingua italiana, Mattarella: "Figlia della creatività"
News to go
Inquinamento fiumi, sequestro beni per 78,2 milioni
News to go
Covid, positivi a variante Omicron moglie e figli 'paziente zero'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza