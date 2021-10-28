Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 04:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:39 Barcellona esonera Koeman, caccia a nuovo allenatore

00:07 Pensioni verso quota 102 nel 2022, Lega soddisfatta

23:24 Empoli-Inter 0-2, nerazzurri inseguono la vetta

23:08 Cagliari-Roma 1-2, rimonta giallorossa

22:49 G20 Roma, scuole chiuse da venerdì alle 16: l'ordinanza

21:51 Ddl Zan, Fedeli in lacrime dopo voto Senato - Video

21:42 Ragazze investite e uccise a Roma, madre Gaia: "Per Genovese invoco punizione"

20:58 Scontro auto-camion nel bresciano, muore 32enne

20:48 Juve-Sassuolo 1-2, bianconeri k.o. al fotofinish

20:36 Alec Baldwin, "nella pistola c'era proiettile vero"

20:21 Cannabis, domani deposito 630mila firme per referendum

19:51 Covid, Draghi: "Italia unita in momenti difficili, ora al lavoro per Paese più equo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The New King of Gaming Arrived. Introducing AORUS Z690 Gaming Motherboards Powered by GIGABYTE

28 ottobre 2021 | 04.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the introduction of Intel® Z690 chipset alongside the new 12th-gen Core™ processors, GIGABYTE also launched a series of its own motherboards that cover a wide range of possible builds and options. For enthusiasts seeking nothing but maximum performance, the latest AORUS Z690 series motherboards reign supreme with the most robust power delivery, dominant thermal design, and complete DDR5 memory overclocking technology, making them the finest platform to build on for serious gaming, overclocking and more.

Intel's latest Core™ processors, code-named Alder Lake, focuses on gaming performance, particularly in multi-core performance that promises substantial improvement compared to the predecessors. Thanks to the maximum 23-phase digital power design with the top-of-the-line cooling architecture, the AORUS motherboards are designed to unleash the full performance of the new CPUs by bringing stable and reliable power delivery, while keeping the temperature in check to prevent thermal throttling.

To further improve the overall cooling across the board, models such as the Z690 AORUS MASTER are equipped with Fins-Array III, the latest-gen cooling technology, that feature large heat dissipating fins that are 9 times bigger in terms of surface area compared with the traditional radiators. Such improvement can effectively remove more heat, while strengthening the thermal performance. The brand-new patented Thermal Guard XTREME design provides PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD with heat dissipation upgrade. Even under heavy-duty use, the new design makes sure that lightning-fast data transfer without throttling.

Intel also introduced DDR5 memory for the first time in this generation of motherboards. In order to make it easier for everyone to take full advantage of the DDR5 overclocking performance, GIGABYTE has added exclusive overclocking functions to the BIOS settings on the Z690s. Regardless of the memory types, the DDR5 memory can be automatically accelerated with a simple click through GIGABYTE's intelligent overclocking design.

A perfect platform for the 12th generation Core™ processors, the GIGABYTE AORUS Z690 series motherboards provide excellent performance and stability for enthusiasts and power users who demand extreme performance above all. For more information about the new king of gaming, please refer to: https://bit.ly/3G1CMTs

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666588/The_New_King_Gaming_Arrived__Introducing_AORUS_Z690_Gaming_Motherboards.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN47694 en US ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza but maximum performance that cover a wide range dominant thermal design gigabyte
Vedi anche
News to go
Allergie, al ristorante arriva il 'bollino arancione'
News to go
Recovery, Cdm approva decreto per accelerare Pnrr
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 27 ottobre
News to go
Ddl Zan, stop al Senato
News to go
Green pass, rubati 'codici' per falsi certificati europei
News to go
Regeni, i genitori al Parlamento europeo: "Giustizia per Giulio"
Maltempo Sicilia, capo Protezione civile Curcio: "Evento Catania non è finito" - Video
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Siamo su buona strada per la catastrofe"
News to go
Spaccio droga sul dark web, 39 misure cautelari
Maltempo Catania, il sindaco: "Scuole e negozi chiusi fino a venerdì" - Video
News to go
Torna il maltempo tra giovedì e venerdì, è allerta al Sud
News to go
Manovra, braccio di ferro Draghi-sindacati su pensioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza