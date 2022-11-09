Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
16:15
comunicato stampa

The New Poppulo Transforms Communications and Workplace Experiences

09 novembre 2022 | 16.11
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Four Winds Interactive, Poppulo, and SmartSpace combine under the Poppulo brand to deliver an all-embracing communications solution for today's radically changed workplace

DENVER and CORK, Ireland and LUTON, England, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2021 merger of the digital signage market leader Four Winds Interactive (FWI), the workplace management innovator SmartSpace, and the employee communications leader Poppulo, the three companies have combined under the Poppulo name, supported by a unified brand, vision, and product suite.

The new Poppulo organization will offer its customers a platform called Poppulo Harmony, which combines the best of FWI, SmartSpace, and Poppulo technology into a comprehensive communication and workplace experience solution. Poppulo Harmony enables powerful employee communications, customer communications, and workplace experiences, designed to help organizations more effectively engage key employee and customer audiences.

In a recent Poppulo survey of American and European C-suite and senior executives in enterprises with over 5,000 employees, executives recognized the connection between employee experience and customer experience as a majority (58%) agree that providing excellent employee experience translates to employees providing customers with an excellent experience. In addition to our omnichannel employee communications capability, Poppulo Harmony also enables targeted customer communications experiences.

"The name Poppulo comes from the Latin word for people—'populus,'" said David Levin, CEO of the new Poppulo. "Connecting people is at the heart of everything we do as an organization. Today, we introduced customers to the Poppulo Harmony platform, which combines the greatest strengths of the products that made them communication leaders in their own spaces. Successful companies know the extent to which employee experience defines the customer experience and the financial bottom line—and that communication is key to both."

As a result of hybrid work, employees require an increased flow of information, with greater specificity to their role and location than ever before. Poppulo's survey found that 67% of executives believe that poor internal communication has affected the success of company initiatives, with 81% of those executives estimating that it costs their business between $5M to $50M annually. The Poppulo Harmony platform addresses organizations' need to build stronger connections with employee and customer audiences through engaging communications and optimized spaces.

One of the platform's early adopters, Jared Curtis, Director of Communications at Maximus, emphasizes, "With widely dispersed employees working remotely, onsite, and hybrid, we consulted with Poppulo to solve for these impacts and deliver communications experiences at scale. Their omnichannel approach has supported the evolution of how we communicate, engage, and connect with all employees across work environments and geographies. This technology has strengthened our communications and helped create stronger alignment between the business and our people."

Poppulo is the leading communications and workplace experience software company. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo's 6,000+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including 47 of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.poppulo.com. Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

Research Methodology:

Research based on survey findings from the United States and Europe. On behalf of Poppulo, Censuswide surveyed 500 enterprise executives across a range of industries with 5,000 or more employees in September of this year.

Media Contact:Brittany Freybrittany@zenmedia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940772/Poppulo_Black___Color__1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-new-poppulo-transforms-communications-and-workplace-experiences-301672154.html

articoli
in Evidenza