Venerdì 11 Novembre 2022
20:36
comunicato stampa

The new THREAD LIFT with approved design patent "TIMEMACHINE LIFT THREAD, ANCHORING DUAL COG"

11 novembre 2022 | 13.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe thread lifting without surgery, the most representative lifting method with various advantages

Recently, with the development of various lifting procedures, there are many methods to perfect a natural look, and many people are getting these procedures regularly due to lower cost.

The most popular lifting procedure is thread lifting, a procedure that pulls loose skin for tightening by inserting a thin thread under the skin. The thread lifting has no side effects as it inserts medical thread into the skin with no residual thread. The procedure can be applied to any part of the body besides face lifting, and the effect is firm and lasts longer. It is a perfect alternative for customers who seek the closest effect without a lifting surgery.

Recently in the spotlight: TIMEMACHINE LIFT THREAD's ANCHORING DUAL COG PDO

With its patented design, ANCHORING DUAL COG pulls the skin tissue from all directions with the 360-degrees 4D structure, and is especially lifting effective for loose skin, double chin, saggy front cheeks, wrinkles in the forehead, and sagging eyes. In addition, PDO material is advantageous for skin regeneration, wrinkle improvement care, elasticity management, enhancing skin through collagen generation.

Especially, ANCHORING DUAL COG inserts two strands of threads with different shapes in a single shot to offer dual lifting, which could shorten the procedure time, alleviate pain, and minimize damage to tissue. The bi-directional cutting cog has no side effect of skin dimpling as it repeats lifting and fixing in short sections. The specialized ending cog provides a thorough anchoring effect by minimizing the motion of the thread, providing effective lifting and maintenance. TIMEMACHINE is produced under the highest and the strictest quality management at a GMP, ISO13485, CE verified facility.

About TIMEMACHINE LIFT THREAD

TIMEMACHINE LIFT THREAD is a specialized professional Korea lift thread manufacturer company which has various specs such as PDO, PCL, PLLA, PLACL, and produces pressing cogs (molding cog), cutting cogs, volume thread, and mono thread. An official said, "the thread lifting method for wrinkle removal care is endlessly evolving, and the lifting effect can be advanced by using different kinds of threads for different parts, the most important is to use the qualified material and get a safe procedure from a skilled specialist".

Homepage https://timemachinelift.com/

Media ContactAlina Shin / +82 10 4273 8288 / sales01@sensco.co.kr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943465/TIMEMACHINE_LIFT_IMG.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-new-thread-lift-with-approved-design-patent-timemachine-lift-thread-anchoring-dual-cog-301675530.html

articoli
in Evidenza