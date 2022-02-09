Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:43
The New Wave of Floor Cleaning Tech: obode P8 Auto Self-cleaning Mopping Vacuum Robot

09 febbraio 2022 | 16.36
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotics expert obode, a brand of Midea Robozone, just announced the launch of P8, a next-generation smart robot vacuum & mopping for automated floor cleaning for the entire home. Featuring mop pads self-cleaning with the cleaning agent, LDS intelligent navigation, smart automatic water replenishment and customizable app. The P8 is available now.

P8 is a vacuum mop combo robot with the ability to self-clean its mopping pads to prevent mold and bad smells. As the ultimate all-in-one floor cleaning solution with 3 modes for sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, and combination cleaning. P8 is equipped with double-spin mops and a heavy-duty vacuum motor with 2000pa of suction power, and the smart lifting roller brush can be raised to 7mm during its mopping motion. The system easily picks up debris and hair from both hard floors and carpets. P8 uses an advanced ultrasonic sensor to determine surface types and apply the proper vacuuming, mopping, edge cleaning, and full mapping as needed. It moves seamlessly across the room, and intelligently switches between sweeping and mopping for safe, effective cleaning of any floor type.   

"Many people have made the move to robotic vacuum cleaners for home convenience. However, over the past few years, technologies such as robotic navigation and surface sensors have greatly advanced. For P8, we applied these next-gen technologies to create the ultimate robot vacuum cleaner with mopping functions. The result is the most advanced multi-surface floor cleaning device with superior mapping, intelligent surface identification and multi-mode cleaning for all household floors. P8 intelligently cleans and features programmable functions that take the hassle out of household chores. It efficiently and thoroughly keeps your floors clean so that you don't have to. It's the perfect addition to the modern home." Yuan Chen, founder of obode.

P8 uses the sixth-generation navigation algorithm is combined with ToF Lidar and more than 30 sets of navigation sensors to achieve centimeter-level high-speed mapping to avoid obstacles and barriers as it determines the most efficient and effective cleaning route through the home. With a 6200mAh battery built-in, P8 is capable of up to 2.5 hours of continuous cleaning, enough to do the entire house, before it automatically returns to base for recharging. P8 is also equipped with 4.6L and 4.7L water tanks. One for dirty, one for freshwater. For superior cleaning, P8 has a backwashing mopping cloth with the cleaning agent to prevent secondary smudging and automatically returns to the base to clean and hot dry the mop to disinfect it after each cleaning session.

Convenient control of the P8 is achieved with voice commands via Alexa or Google Home and the system has the obode Life app for scheduling, customized cleaning, setting virtual no-go zones, and 'Do-not-disturb' modes.

P8 is available now for sale with special deals and pricing for early adopters.

About obode

Obode is an AIoT technology eco-brand that brings the future to busy, trendy working-age people to give them more freedom and a positive living environment. At home, in the world around them, with smart, stylish, easy to use AIoT products. We aim to help people reclaim their time, using smart technology that cares for their world and enhances their lifestyle.https://obodetech.com/

About Midea Robozone Technology

Robozone is a high-tech company focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Smart Robot products, and Smart Solutions. Based in Suzhou, with R&D centers in the US and China, Robozone has a multi-brand portfolio including Midea and obode covering 100+ global markets. Robozone Technology is a subsidiary of Midea Group.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743096/obode_P8_Kickstarter_Version.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743117/obode_P8_Intelligent_All_In_1_Self_cleaning___Mopping_Robot.jpg

