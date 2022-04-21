Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 12:50
comunicato stampa

The Next Generation Of Metaverse Development Begins With Limitless, A First Of Its Kind Plug And Play Integrator

21 aprile 2022 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A comprehensive platform for building gateway experiences to the Metaverse

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless, the team behind the newest Metaverse unicorn Next Earth, announced the launch of a new cutting-edge Metaverse integrator services for brands and businesses. Building on the provenly successful frameworks from their pioneering projects, including the land ownership mega-hit Next Earth, Limitless provides a simple and intuitive process to become the go-to full-stack solution for established brands and startups across all industries when it comes to launching in the Metaverse.

As the market's most comprehensive package for Metaverse accessibility, Limitless focuses on enterprises and VC-backed startups looking to develop products and services in the Metaverse. Its one stop shop offering is paving the way for organizations in entertainment, education, social media, fashion, real estate, and more to create Web3-ready gateway experiences quickly and seamlessly. In addition to the technology components, the company also helps drive user success with legal, financial, and marketing advisory and consulting services.

"The Metaverse is undeniably the future of business. It will be vital for companies to establish virtual presences in order to compete. With the launch of Limitless, we are offering the first generation of profitable services within a new era, a hallmark of the new internet." said David Taylor and Mike Vitéz, co-founders, and co-CEOs of Limitless. "Our goal is to drive long-term benefits from this emerging ecosystem, while helping brands smartly and efficiently create viable, productive, self-sustainable metaverse strategies."

Limitless is not only launching their service suite but also announced the launch of Limitless Capital, a $260m Metaverse fund to help startups launch, build and scale new businesses within the Metaverse.

Statista estimates that the global metaverse market will reach $47.48 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 before surging to $678.8 billion USD by 2030. The metaverse is an emerging paradigm for connecting the physical and digital worlds. Staying competitive now means having a metaverse strategy. Limitless is coming to market as an invaluable tool for businesses of every size and sector. Regardless of budget, resources, or coding skills, Limitless lays a foundation for a truly equitable and sustainable Metaverse ecosystem.

The end-to-end service is designed for startups looking to establish their presence in the metaverse and corporations searching for new ways of reaching their customers. Visit limitlessholding.com

 

 

 

