Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:40 Pfizer, record ricavi nel 2022: "Oltre 100 miliardi di dollari"

17:35 Biella, malore a scuola: muore a 18 anni

17:35 Ucraina, Russia di nuovo all'attacco di Crosetto

17:22 Juve, Lapo Elkann ai tifosi: "Vinceremo presto"

17:14 Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Aiuti a Kiev per far cessare guerra"

17:04 Dramma Hulk Hogan: "Non sente più le gambe"

16:58 "Bambini non obbligati a vedere i nonni", la sentenza della Cassazione

16:49 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Nato coinvolta da tempo in guerra ibrida contro Russia"

16:46 Legale Provenzano: "Fecero restare al 41 bis un malato grave"

16:35 Innovazione, Fondazione Mondo Digitale presenta programma 'Vivi Internet al meglio'

16:27 Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: "Da Zelensky dovrà arrivare messaggio di pace"

16:25 Cospito, Donzelli: "Né consultato né avuto documenti da Copasir"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Playbook for Patient Engagement in MedTech in the U.S. is Launched

31 gennaio 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A Framework for Executing Successful and Sustainable Patient Engagement Strategies Across the Lifecycle Management of Medical Diagnostics and Devices

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MedTech Patient Engagement Think Tank announced today the launch of the Playbook for Patient Engagement in MedTech in the U.S. This is a collaborative initiative by the members of the MedTech Patient Engagement Think Tank, including 3M, Abiomed, Boston Scientific, Exact Sciences, Insulet, Smith+Nephew, Center for Patient Advocacy Leaders (CPALs), MassMEDIC and Alira Health. The playbook is a result of amalgamating ideas, research, findings, and forecasts from industry subject matter experts that together formed the Patient Engagement Think Tank in MedTech, an unprecedented 18-month collaboration with top-tier MedTech industry leaders.

The Playbook delivers actionable insights on how the MedTech industry can successfully incorporate patient engagement activities at each stage of the medical device and diagnostic development product lifecycle. Insights include how MedTech stakeholders can leverage bidirectional patient engagement strategies to ensure that patients' experiences, perspectives, and priorities are captured and meaningfully incorporated into product lifecycle management. Key pain points, opportunities, value propositions, and activities across stakeholder groups in the playbook span clinical development, regulatory and market access, pre- and post-commercialization, and a patient-centered co-design methodology for MedTech that ensures products and solutions serve patient needs, improve outcomes, and maximize market access.

Patients, as well as caregivers, providers, and patient advocacy partners, are uniquely positioned to contribute to medical device and diagnostic development. Properly executed patient engagement strategies can serve patient needs, improve outcomes, and maximize market access. It is time for leaders in MedTech to establish industry-wide expertise and infrastructure and standardize sustainable patient-centric strategies. Leveraging the strategies outlined in this playbook will help establish industry awareness of patient engagement activities throughout the product development lifecycle, accelerate patient engagement efforts, and drive commercial success while meeting significant unmet needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992550/ThinkTankMembers2023.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-playbook-for-patient-engagement-in-medtech-in-the-us-is-launched-301734796.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Strategies Across engagement impegno Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Cina: "Usa hanno innescato guerra, stop invio armi"
News to go
Papa Francesco è arrivato oggi in Congo
News to go
Calcio, le partite di oggi e domani: ultime news
News to go
Bonus genitori con figli disabili, domanda all'Inps fino al 31 marzo
News to go
Plusvalenze Juve, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Alfredo Cospito, Tajani: "Regime detentivo non cambia"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito al carcere di Opera a Milano
News to go
Migranti, sgominata organizzazione criminale
News to go
Prospetto informativo disabili, ultimo giorno per la presentazione
News to go
Qatargate, oggi Juri per revoca immunità Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Smog, dallo sharing all'elettrico: le proposte di Legambiente
News to go
Padova, sequestrati alimenti e bibite con etichette irregolari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza