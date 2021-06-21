Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 19:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:40 Covid Usa, Casa Bianca: "Il virus è in ritirata"

19:23 Europei, Draghi: "Finale a Londra? No dove crescono i contagi"

19:22 Mottarone, pittori siciliani donano opere al piccolo Eitan e a Stresa

18:54 Brexit anche per serie tv e film inglesi, il piano Ue

18:18 Nuoro, accoltellata dall'ex esce dal coma e cerca il figlio morto per difenderla

18:17 Primarie Roma, Cacciari: "Erano scontate, mai stati problemi"

17:49 Covid Abruzzo oggi, 5 nuovi contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 21 giugno

17:32 Covid oggi Italia, 495 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 21 giugno

17:30 Consulta, Flick: "spingere giudici ad andare oltre spesso inopportuno, Legislatore in crisi"

17:30 Covid Sardegna oggi, 4 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 21 giugno

17:15 Covid oggi Piemonte, 20 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 21 giugno

17:15 Covid Fvg oggi, due nuovi contagi e zero morti: bollettino 21 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

The Pressing Need for Early Detection of Mucormycosis during COVID-19

21 giugno 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DONGGUAN, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mucormycosis or black fungus, a devastating infection that soars in India during COVID-19 has seized global attention. Recently, the country's mucormycosis cases reached over 57,150 and resulted in 54% mortality. Apart from the association with high diabetes prevalence in India, COVID-19 infected countries (Pakistan, Russia, Nepal, Chile, Brazil, etc.) have also described the same issue, areas with high diabetes and COVID-19 infection rates should be alarmed.

Fapon Biotech calls for cooperation with academic and industry partners in developing mucormycosis diagnostic tests to ease the challenge by sharing the abilities of upstream raw material development platforms and downstream reagent application platforms.

Unfortunately, mucormycosis is always being diagnosed late with prolonged COVID-19 healthcare burdens that deteriorate the situation. As a company making continuous research and contribution to the world's major infectious diseases with the mission to Enable Disease Identification Earlier, More Accurate, Convenient and Affordable, Fapon Biotech Inc. (Fapon Biotech) calls for cooperation with academic and industry partners in developing mucormycosis diagnostic tests to ease the challenge by sharing the abilities of upstream raw material development platforms and downstream reagent application platforms.

Fapon Biotech is one of the mainstream COVID-19 reagent raw material suppliers with proven experiences helping partners to launch accredited COVID-19 reagents in a short time. The company has over 1000 IVD partners worldwide with more than 10 years of business operation in India. Its technology platforms can match the R&D process from partners easily and provide supports from biomarker discovery to commercialization. Through different application platforms of Fapon Biotech (Colloidal Gold/Immunofluorescence/ELISA/CLIA/Latex-Enhanced Immunoturbidimetry/PCR/etc.), biomarkers can quickly complete the process of application development. For partners encountering production challenges, OEM and contract manufacturing services with the capacity reaching hundreds of grams of each batch are available. Because of a strong relationship with laboratories and IVD manufacturers in India, cooperating with Fapon Biotech will have the access to more resources and commercial opportunities, such as clinical samples for research and product validation, technology iterations, product launch and promotion, etc.

As the virus continues its mutation and triggers diseases like mucormycosis to complicate the situation, rapid responses via global cooperation will be crucial for areas with overwhelmed healthcare burdens. Fapon Biotech is committed to fueling the advancement of COVID-19 diagnosis through collaborations with international IVD partners.

About Fapon Biotech

Fapon Biotech was founded in 2001. Guided by the mission of "Enable Disease Identification Earlier, More Accurate, Convenient and Affordable," the company focuses on the future needs of biotechnology developments and provides global diagnostic companies with high-performance IVD reagent raw materials, such as antigens, antibodies, and enzymes, as well as one-stop solutions with instrument and reagent services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537054/Fapon_Biotech.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza cases reached over soars in India India Apart from the association
Vedi anche
Galli-Storace, scintille ad Agorà sulle mascherine
Euro 2020, la giornalista Rai sommersa dai tifosi
Incendi nel palermitano, a fuoco diversi ettari di bosco
Strage Ardea: palloncini lasciati volare in cielo per ultimo saluto a David e Daniel
Droga, 6 tonnellate di hashish su veliero: 3 arresti
Draghi: "Vaccinazione eterologa funziona, la faccio martedì"
Di Battista: "Conte? Sa che per convincermi non servono poltrone"
Palù: "Vaccini mRna molto efficaci contro varianti covid"
Animali, le 10 regole 'salva vacanza' con gli amici a 4 zampe
Europei 2020, maxi sequestro piattaforme pirata online
Green pass in Italia, tutto quello che c'è da sapere in un video
Oltre mille migranti in hotspot Lampedusa, materassini a terra tra rifiuti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza