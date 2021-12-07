Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:59
comunicato stampa

The PureWeb Reality Platform Makes Limitless Metaverse Experiences Possible

07 dicembre 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PureWeb Reality now enables the distribution of Unreal Engine-based commercial metaverse applications with no scheduling and no minimum spend required

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureWeb, the leading enterprise choice for the cloud distribution of commercial metaverse applications, is proud to announce the launch of the latest PureWeb Reality platform. Brands and businesses can now share ongoing interactive 3D experiences built on Unreal Engine without the need to predict traffic and reserve cloud computing resources in advance.

Previously, they have been required to predict traffic, reserve servers, and pay for dedicated infrastructure to stream any interactive 3D experience. That guesswork has now been eliminated.

"The PureWeb Reality platform empowers any organization to make their metaverse play today," says James Henry, Chief Technology Officer at PureWeb. "You can now cost-effectively keep immersive 3D experiences turned on and ready for visitors at all times by only paying for streaming time, not infrastructure time. Our platform will efficiently scale up or down to accommodate the actual number of users to your experience, not on a number you've had to guess beforehand."

As companies map out their metaverse strategies, they have been looking for ways to experiment in this virtual universe. By eliminating the need to predict, reserve, and pay for a set number of instances ahead of time, it makes it possible for them to easily (and cost-effectively) launch as many metaverse experiences as they want to find out what works best for them.

"PureWeb Reality enables brands to keep a 3D configurator on their website indefinitely as a lead magnet or let users browse an immersive 3D virtual showroom 24/7, 365 days a year," says Ian Gilbert, Chief Revenue Officer at PureWeb. "For those hosting a special metaverse event with a set time frame and an expected number of visitors, our platform continues to enable them to reserve capacity in the regions of their choice, in order to ensure zero wait time for their users."

PureWeb Reality's unparalleled distribution platform makes it easier than ever for brands and businesses to discover and connect with new audiences in real time. Trial and error becomes more feasible because there's no need to know when or from where users will try to access 3D models. They now have a low-risk, efficient solution to iterate on metaverse experiences while continuously accruing data on who their audience actually is, where they are, and what they want.

"A core premise of the metaverse is that it is always open and always available for visitors," says Gilbert. "With our platform, everyone now has the freedom to share their metaverse vision, exactly as designed, whenever they want, and for as many people as possible."

About PureWeb

PureWeb is the enterprise choice for cloud distribution of immersive 3D metaverse applications. These applications, built in Unreal Engine or Unity, support architectural visualizations, digital twins, internal collaboration, customer engagement, and the next generation of commercial metaverse experiences.

PureWeb simplifies and accelerates the development and deployment of such applications, enabling users to access each experience through any web browser on any device.

Our platform efficiently manages cloud infrastructure and global usage, while minimizing latency and cost.

www.pureweb.com

Candy Soo, Marketing Director, (604) 616-0290, candy.soo@pureweb.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701650/PureWeb_logo_vertical_dark_large.jpg

