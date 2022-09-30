Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:59 Ucraina, Biden: "Annessioni Russia fraudolente, nuove sanzioni"

16:23 Covid oggi Lombardia, 6.252 contagi e 12 morti. A Milano 592 casi

16:17 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 3.013 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

16:14 Rula Jebreal: "Meloni? Non volevo evidenziare vicenda familiare ma sua propaganda"

16:08 Covid oggi Italia, 34.479 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

16:00 Putin attacca Usa: "Hanno creato precedente usando armi nucleari"

15:54 Rula Jebreal, Conte: "Fango contro Meloni"

15:49 Gas, l'Europa prova a superare il caso Germania. Ma è troppo lenta

15:48 "Russia! Russia! Russia!", l'urlo di Putin - Video

15:40 Annessioni Russia, Zelensky: "Presentata domanda adesione rapida a Nato"

15:24 Annessioni Russia, Meloni: "Putin minaccia sicurezza Europa"

15:15 Annessioni Russia, Ue: "Non saranno mai riconosciute"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The RLWC 2021 is Coming Soon, CoinEx Cheers for Athletes as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner

30 settembre 2022 | 12.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) 2021 is set to kick off with a match between England and Samoa men on 15 October at St James Park and conclude in Manchester with the wheelchair final on 18 November and the men's and women's finals in a spectacular double header at Old Trafford on 19 November.

For the first time in tournament history the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions will take place at the same time with all 61 matches set to be broadcast live on the BBC, with over 600 players and 32 teams taking part in fixtures across 17 host towns and cities and 21 stadiums across the country including London, Manchester, Newcastle, York, Leeds, Coventry, and Sheffield.

This year's tournament, delayed from 2021 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the 16th edition of the Rugby League World Cup and world-renowned crypto exchange CoinEx will be cheering on all the teams as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform partner of the tournament

Cryptocurrencies are playing an increased role in the sports industry and CoinEx are committed to making crypto trading easier, striving to become a gateway for global crypto users providing easy-to-use crypto products and pleasant, convenient crypto trading experiences.

Available in 16 languages, including Chinese, English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, CoinEx offers products and services that span spot trading, futures contracts, margin trading, mining, AMM, CoinEx Dock, Pledging, etc. The exchange provides easy-to-use, secure, and reliable crypto trading services for over 3 million users across more than 200 countries and regions. Additionally, it features trading sections for BTC, BCH, and stablecoins, as well as 600+ first-rate, innovative cryptos, providing crypto users with more trading options.

Over the last year, CoinEx has earned user recognition with easy-to-use products, fast, stable performance, and smooth deposits/withdrawals.

CoinEx is now looking forward to witnessing the extraordinary performances of the competitors at RLWC2021 and being part of the biggest, best and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup in history. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911762/image_5019524_24072408.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911763/image_5019524_24072471.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911764/image_5019524_24072645.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-rlwc-2021-is-coming-soon-coinex-cheers-for-athletes-as-the-exclusive-cryptocurrency-trading-platform-partner-301637685.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Sport Sport AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza spectacular double header match between England Exclusive Cryptocurrency set
Vedi anche
News to go
Bollette luce, nuova stangata
News to go
Droga, traffico stupefacenti tra Basilicata e Puglia: arresti
News to go
Maltempo Campania, esonda torrente
X Factor 2022, la prima volta di Matteo Orsi e le lacrime - Video
X Factor 2022, pubblico in delirio per i Disco Club Paradiso - Video
News to go
Ucraina, Putin ha firmato decreti annessione a Russia nuovi territori
News to go
Uragano Ian in Florida, vittime e danni
News to go
Smart working, boom nel Nord-est: report Inapp
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Oltre 100mila soldati già mobilitati in Russia"
News to go
Formula 1, oggi le prove libere del Gran premio di Singapore
News to go
Morte Coolio, mistero su decesso del rapper
News to go
Seul: "Corea del Nord ha lanciato due missili balistici"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza