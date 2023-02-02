Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio ancora in lieve calo oggi in Italia

09:12 Pd, da Fiorello il 'decalogo' di Elly Schlein: "Non desiderare i sondaggi d'altri"

08:57 'Chi l'ha visto?', puntata mercoledì 1 marzo: casi di Liliana Resinovich e Valeria Pandolfo oggi in tv

08:44 Ucraina-Russia, la previsione di Orsini: "Guerra finirà con concessioni a Putin"

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 67 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: 36 morti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Rouen Armada, France. The world's leading tall ship festival returns from 8 to 18 June 2023

02 febbraio 2023 | 09.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some fifty tall ships from all over the world will be moored along the 7 kilometres of the Seine quay in Rouen for 10 days.

Held every four years, the Rouen Armada is a unique international maritime event with 6 million visitors, more than 30 nationalities and nearly 7,000 sailors.

A tourist festival in the heart of Normandy: From 8 to 18 June, the tall ships can be visited free of charge and everyone can attend numerous events including the sailors' parade in the city centre, the sailors' race, the "boat" race, street performances, concerts, fireworks, the grand parade and much more.

A business destination: the Armada is also an opportunity for companies to rent the most prestigious sailing ships in the evening as venues for professional events.

The economic impact of the Armada is estimated at 50 million euros for the Normandy region.

Environmental protection: thanks to a charter signed with its partners and rigorous management of its commitments, the 2023 Armada will be an event with zero non-recycled waste and zero plastic pollution.

At the same time, the event will use its popularity to raise awareness about environmental issues related to oceans and rivers. First started in 2022, an annual scientific symposium is organised on World Oceans Day, 8 June, in partnership with the Ocean Institute of the Sorbonne University Alliance.

A cultural event: culture is also in the spotlight for this edition under the patronage of Michel Bussi, a famous French author translated into 37 languages.

The Rouen Armada is in essence a popular cultural event in the heart of Normandy, promoting maritime culture in the birthplace of Impressionism.

There will be street artists performing shows with a connection to maritime history and the Armada will help inspire exclusive short stories.

Organisation: an event of this size relies almost exclusively on the 400 volunteers involved. It is supported by many institutional partners, companies and the media.

More than 1,000 journalists follow every Armada. Please register in the press section.

Media Contact:accueil@armada.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989998/The_Rouen_Armada_Sailing.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989999/The_Rouen_Armada_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-rouen-armada-france-the-worlds-leading-tall-ship-festival-returns-from-8-to-18-june-2023-301730794.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Meccanica Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Ambiente Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Altro Ambiente world will the Rouen Armada quay in Rouen all over
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, Agenas: nel 2022 aumentata di 1,4 mld spesa energia
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza