Giovedì 02 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:15
The Royal Canadian Mint Introduces the Gift of Pure Gold and Silver With Premium Bullion in Special Packaging

02 dicembre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint is introducing a convenient way to give the gift of pure gold or silver with its new Premium Bullion in special packaging products. Starting today, collectors and gift-givers can mark life's special moments with a choice of a 1/10th ounce Gold Maple Leaf or a 1 oz. Silver Maple Leaf uncirculated bullion coin presented in a specially designed gift card folder.  These products are designed to suit every taste and occasion: from celebrating the Year of the Tiger, to births, birthdays, weddings, graduations or anniversaries.

Customers can now purchase the 2022 $5 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Silver Coin Treasured Silver Maple Leaf in three distinct packaging styles: Congratulations, Happy Birthday or Year of the Tiger.  The 2022 $5 1/10 oz. 99.99% Pure Gold Coin Treasured Gold Maple Leaf is available in Congratulations or Year of the Tiger packaging.  These products issued directly by the Mint also make it easy to personalize a gift by writing a special message inside the card folder.

The Premium Bullion in special packaging products feature the Mint's genuine, world-renowned Silver and Gold Maple Leaf bullion coins in uncirculated condition.   The SML is crafted of 1 oz. of 99.99% pure silver and enhanced with cutting-edge security features, including a micro-engraved security mark and radial lines.  It also features Bullion DNATM anti-counterfeiting technology and MintshieldTM surface protection.  The 1/10 oz. GML is crafted of 3.11 grams of 99.99% pure gold and features a complex array of radial lines on its obverse and reverse.  The reverse of both these coins feature the signature sugar maple leaf design created in 1979 by former Master Engraver Walter Ott, while the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, designed by artist Susanna Blunt, graces the obverse.

The Treasured Silver Maple Leaf products are initially being offered at the retail price of $59.95 CAD, while the Treasured Gold Maple Leaf products retail for $349.95 CAD. Pricing is subject to change. Terms and conditions also apply to the purchase of Premium Bullion in special packaging products.

With the exceptions of its boutiques, Royal Canadian Mint bullion products are typically only sold by authorized bullion dealers.  However the Premium Bullion in special packaging offering can now be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, on the Mint's web site at www.mint.ca, or through the Mint's mobile app. They are also available at the Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

Images of these exciting new products are available here.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.  Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Royal Canadian Mint, Tel: (613) 884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1700657/Royal_Canadian_Mint_The_Royal_Canadian_Mint_Introduces_the_Gift.jpg

