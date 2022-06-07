Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 21:56
comunicato stampa

THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT REIMAGINES CLASSIC DESIGNS IN ITS LATEST COLLECTOR COIN OFFERING

07 giugno 2022 | 19.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, the Royal Canadian Mint's Winnipeg facility struck the last Canadian penny. Today, the Mint is releasing a 1 oz. silver collector coin edition of the penny to commemorate the decade since it last came off the press. The classic G. E. Kruger Gray twin maple leaf and twig design appears atop the 2022 1-Cent Fine Silver Coin - 10th Anniversary of the Farewell to the Penny. This collector coin tribute was appropriately struck in Winnipeg, Manitoba, home to Canada's very own circulation coin manufacturing facility, and the birthplace of the penny. What's more, it bears the "W" (Winnipeg) mint mark as a symbol that identifies its origin. This new collectible, along with several others, is available as of today.

From one classic design to the next, the Mint is introducing a limited amount of collector coins that bring its renowned Gold and Silver Maple Leaf bullion coin designs to new heights. The maple leaf atop the 2022 $200 Pure Gold Coin - Ultra-High Relief GML and 2022 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Ultra-High Relief 1 oz. SML, is innovatively elevated to reach a respective height of 1.8 mm and 1.4 mm - nearly 7 times the relief found on traditional bullion coins.

Other new products include:

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Images of the coins are available here.

These products can be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267‑1871 in Canada, 1-800-268‑6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca.

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834536/Royal_Canadian_Mint_THE_ROYAL_CANADIAN_MINT_REIMAGINES_CLASSIC_D.jpg 

For more information, media are asked to contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Telephone: 613-884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

 

