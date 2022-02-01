Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:10 Omicron 2, Oms: "Covid ko? È presto, virus continua a evolversi"

15:46 Sanremo 2022, Le Vibrazioni: "Ci emozioneremo tantissimo" - Video

15:45 Salvini: "Centrodestra spaccato? Si ricostruisce"

15:41 Quirinale, pranzo Di Maio-Belloni: "Amicizia più solida"

15:40 Stato emergenza covid, Crisanti: "Va abolito a fine marzo"

15:27 Covid oggi Svizzera, 32.741 contagi e 24 morti in un giorno

15:25 Padel, nasce il circuito internazionale, sponsor Qatar Sports Investment

15:23 Vaccino covid under 5, Burioni: "Potrebbe arrivare prima del previsto"

15:15 Hard Rock Cafe di Firenze, Roma e Venezia festeggiano lunga notte del Super Bowl

15:13 Il leghista Rixi: "Toti ha tradito il centrodestra"

15:06 Stato emergenza covid, Pregliasco: "No proroga? Dati confortanti"

15:06 Covid Marche oggi, 6.167 nuovi contagi: bollettino 1 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT'S LATEST COLLECTOR COIN OFFERING INCLUDES A FINE SILVER TRIBUTE TO GREAT INVENTOR ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL

01 febbraio 2022 | 15.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stories of great achievement often find their way on Royal Canadian Mint coins and to mark the 175th anniversary of the birth of famed inventor Alexander Graham Bell, the Mint is dedicating its 2022 Proof Silver Dollar to his legacy of innovation and life-long commitment to science.  Born in Scotland, Bell settled with his family in Brantford, Ontario, where he developed a passion for problem-solving at an early age, which sparked his interest in science.  After inventing the telephone in 1876, he later built an estate near Baddeck on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. It is there that he collaborated on more innovations, such as the Silver Dart, Canada's first powered airplane, and futuristic hydrofoil marine craft that blazed the waters of Bras D'Or Lake.

This year's Proof Silver Dollar features a word-art profile of Bell speaking into his breakthrough invention that forever changed global communications.  The creative assortment of words that describe aspects of his personal life and character, as well as his many innovations create a revealing portrait of one of the world's greatest inventors.  This exceptional coin, along with the 2022 Fine Silver Proof Set featuring the same artistic rendition of Bell, can be ordered from the Mint as of today.

Other collector products launching today include:

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Images of the coins are available here.

These products can be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267‑1871 in Canada, 1-800-268‑6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.  Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Telephone: 613-884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737435/Royal_Canadian_Mint_THE_ROYAL_CANADIAN_MINT_S_LATEST_COLLECTOR_C.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
which sparked his interest istidina his problem solving at an
Vedi anche
News to go
Morto Maurizio Zamparini, ex presidente del Palermo
Sanremo 2022 e voci vip: da Ferragni a Ferilli, le imitazioni di Valentina Barbieri
News to go
Green pass Italia, da oggi nuove norme
Sanremo 2022, Iva Zanicchi e il 'rito' della mascherina
News to go
Caso Marò, gip archivia indagine su Girone e Latorre
News to go
Migranti, Oxfam: ventimila scomparsi in Libia nel 2021
Sanremo 2022, Gianni Morandi di corsa verso il Festival - Video
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Vaccini hanno salvato migliaia di vite"
News to go
Maturità 2022, tornano gli scritti
Sanremo 2022, Fabrizio Moro sul red carpet
Sanremo 2022, Mahmood e Blanco sul red carpet
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 31 gennaio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza