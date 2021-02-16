Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 08:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:15 Covid Germania, 3.865 casi e 528 morti in 24 ore

23:14 Sondaggi politici: Lega cresce, Pd cala e Meloni sale

22:52 Variante inglese e sci, Svizzera si arrabbia con Ricciardi

20:41 Governo Draghi, 'no' Fdi a fiducia: approvata all'unanimità proposta Meloni

20:34 Coronavirus Liguria, oggi 194 nuovi casi e 7 morti: il bollettino

20:01 Covid, Viola: "Variante inglese più contagiosa e più letale"

19:45 Governo Draghi, astrofisica Caraveo: "ministra Messa farà valere il ruolo delle donne"

19:44 Governo Draghi, Fico: "M5S può disegnare l'Italia che verrà"

19:44 Forza Italia, Tajani coordinatore ma 3 deputati lasciano

19:39 Digitale, Gay (Anitec-Assinform): "Aspettiamo piano ma nomina Colao apprezzata"

19:27 Transizione ecologica e digitale, Simoni (Human Technopole): "nascita ministeri segnale di fortissimo cambiamento"

19:19 Sci, Garavaglia: "Danni legati a scelte governo, subito indennizzi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

The Royal Mint celebrates 50 years of fun with a new commemorative coin collection featuring the Mr. Men Little Miss Characters

16 febbraio 2021 | 01.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Mint, the Original Maker of UK coins, has today launched a commemorative coin collection to celebrate 50 years of fun with some of the Mr. Men Little Miss characters.

The Royal Mint celebrates 50 years of fun with a new commemorative coin collection featuring the Mr. Men Little Miss Characters.

The Mr. Men Little Miss commemorative coin collection features Mr Happy, Little Miss Sunshine, and Little Miss Giggles with Mr Strong on a £5 crown. All three coin designs have been created exclusively by Adam Hargreaves, son of creator Roger Hargreaves, to celebrate the characters' 50th anniversary. The Brilliant Uncirculated edition of the coin features the latest colour printing techniques showcasing the Mr. Men Little Miss characters in vivid colour - capturing their vibrant personalities. The Royal Mint will also be hiding 50 golden Mr Tickle tickets amongst all three of the colour brilliant uncirculated commemorative coins. Every customer that finds a gold Mr Tickle ticket will be entitled to a Mr Men and Little Miss prize bundle.

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint spoke with Adam Hargreaves in a zoom call, where they discussed the designs and characters, the excitement around Mr. Men Little Miss turning 50 and what steps The Royal Mint takes to produce a coin that celebrates an occasion such as this.

Clare comments, "Each year we celebrate British icons, anniversaries and moments from history on commemorative coins, and this is a fun new addition to the collection. With this year marking the 50th anniversary since the Mr. Men Little Miss characters were introduced to the world, it felt right to celebrate the loveable characters on their own commemorative coins.

"All three coin designs have been designed exclusively by Adam Hargreaves, son of Roger Hargreaves the original creator and illustrator of the Mr. Men Little Miss.  I had the pleasure of chatting to Adam in a recent zoom call and it was brilliant to hear his positive feedback on the range."

Adam Hargreaves, son of Roger Hargreaves, main author and illustrator of Mr. Men and Little Miss and designer of the Mr. Men Little Miss commemorative coin collection said, "It is an absolute honour to not only have the Mr. Men Little Miss characters' feature on official UK commemorative coins but to have the opportunity to create the designs that feature on the coins too. Over the past 50 years Mr. Men Little Miss characters' have grown to become a global favourite amongst many and I am delighted to be celebrating 50 years of fun with The Royal Mint and I hope fans of the Mr. Men Little Miss series will be just as thrilled with this commemorative coin collection as I am."

Created by prolific illustrator Roger Hargreaves in 1971, the Mr. Men Little Miss books and their ever-growing world of 'Happyland' have become a global favourite amongst many. The inspiration came in the form of a simple question: what does a tickle look like? The answer was Mr. Tickle, who is now one of more than 90 characters in an ever-growing collection, read in multiple languages in more than 24 countries around the world. Today, the Mr. Men Little Miss characters are illustrated by Roger's son, Adam, captivating a new generation of fans with each passing decade.

To further celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mr. Men Little Miss, special guest Little Miss Inventor has also taken on the responsibility as Virtual Tour Guide at The Royal Mint Experience. While the door of The Royal Mint Experience remains temporarily closed, customers are able to virtually go behind the scenes of The Royal Mint to discover how the coins found in their pockets are made.

The first coin in the series features Mr. Happy and is available as gold and silver Proof editions, as well as a Brilliant Uncirculated edition and a special colour printed Brilliant Uncirculated edition, exclusively available from The Royal Mint. Visit www.royalmint.com/MrMen to view the full commemorative coin range. The coin will not be going into general circulation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436943/TRM_Mr_Men_Coin.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358049/The_Royal_Mint_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Royal Mint celebrates fun some of the Mr. Men Little Miss characters featuring
Vedi anche
'Ndrangheta, colpo a cosca Forastefano: 17 arresti
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
Torino-Bardonecchia, incidente con 25 auto: 2 morti
Conte lascia Palazzo Chigi, applausi e commozione
Governo, Draghi annuncia i ministri
Sky
MasterChef Italia, l'addio di Maxwell a giudici e compagni
Operazione Glaaki
'Spear phishing', scatta operazione della Polizia Postale
Villani (Cts): "Con dati di oggi pensabile riaprire regioni"
Governo Draghi, Tajani: "Spero astensione di Meloni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza