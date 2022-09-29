Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:25 Maltempo, valanga d'acqua a Formia: strade piene di fango

20:13 Ucraina, Erdogan parla con Putin: "Dare a negoziati altra chance"

19:57 Spadaccia, nipote muore a 31 anni dopo malore a camera ardente zio

19:55 Atp Sofia 2022, Sinner ai quarti di finale

19:48 Crisi energetica, Meloni: "Serve risposta Ue a tutela imprese e famiglie"

19:39 Uragano Ian, Biden: "Il più letale in Florida, rischio reale per la vita"

19:27 Ian non si ferma, uragano riprende forza dopo Florida

19:00 Bollette, Conte: "Nuovo governo pensi ad aiuti, serve Recovery Ue"

18:50 Immobile e l'infortunio: "Sto bene, ma è un po' pericoloso"

18:41 Covid, cariche di nitroglicerina sul virus: allo studio 'farmaco bomba'

18:31 Celentano: "Sono grillino, ho tifato Letta ma da Meloni ondata di saggezza"

18:10 Spazio, dall'Esa immagini spettacolari di Dart che impatta l'asteroide

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The secret festival returns, on one of the most beautiful islands in the world, that nobody will want to miss

29 settembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A surprise musical line-up, haute cuisine, commitment to the environment and the best beer will come together in a new edition of SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia which will be attended by only 300 lucky people from 7 to 9 October in Formentera

CORUÑA, Spain, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year for 6 years, summer comes to an end with the celebration of a secret festival that takes place in the middle of the Mediterranean. This is SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia, an experience that goes beyond music and in which only 300 lucky people enjoy a dream weekend in one of the most beautiful islands in the world, Formentera. It is an exclusive event that can be enjoyed from October 7 to 9 among its beaches, sunsets and unexpected settings.

 

SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia is not just a festival, it's not just music and beer, it's not just three days of festivities: it's all that and much more.

It is a secret musical line-up curated by Sinsal that combines new talents with recognized artists in exclusive formats. It is a gastronomy proposal led by two renowned chefs with several Michelin Stars, Diego Guerrero and Pepe Solla, who have designed an experience in collaboration with local establishments to unite Atlantic and Mediterranean traditions. It is also a constant celebration of beer culture with tastings and informative tours.

And, embracing all the above, it is also a commitment to generating positive impact in a zero-emission event that is committed to decarbonization, circular economy, protection of ecosystems, sustainable mobility, and awareness.

All these elements come together as a tribute to one of the most paradisiacal islands in the world, Formentera, the great protagonist that is explored via routes and activities with which to discover its full potential.

As in previous editions, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia will be reserved for only 300 people to integrate with the environment in a respectful way and preserve it. One of the main objectives of the event since the start is to protect the oceanic Posidonia, the plant responsible for the spectacular blue of its waters, through the support of the Save Posidonia Project.

SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia is back.

https://estrellagalicia.es/son/festivales/posidonia/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908692/Estrella_Galicia.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-secret-festival-returns-on-one-of-the-most-beautiful-islands-in-the-world-that-nobody-will-want-to-miss-301634272.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza want to miss the world surprise musical line up world
Vedi anche
News to go
Morte Coolio, mistero su decesso del rapper
News to go
Seul: "Corea del Nord ha lanciato due missili balistici"
News to go
Università, test a Medicina: le novità
News to go
Cremlino: domani annessione territori ucraini dopo referendum
News to go
Insegnante ucciso a Melito, fermato collaboratore scolastico
News to go
Elezioni, riconteggio seggi Camera: Bossi tra eletti
News to go
Pensioni, rivalutazione in assegno ottobre
News to go
Covid Italia, +34% contagi in una settimana
News to go
Nord Stream, Svezia segnala una quarta falla
News to go
Pescara, Gdf sequestra cocaina e hashish in attività commerciali
News to go
Gb, CRIII il nuovo sigillo di Carlo III
News to go
Caro bollette, per la luce rischio aumento del 60%
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza