Martedì 01 Febbraio 2022
20:35
The Shifters NFT collectables outstripped all expectations with the rapid sale of their first drop of tokens, with $1,000,000 purchased in just under 1 hour and growing rapidly

01 febbraio 2022 | 16.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shifters is a collection of 10,000 unique hand-drawn robot NFT's and this week (31st Jan 20226PM GMT) the first drop of 10,000 tokens was released at a floor price of 0.22 ETH each but the majority of listings were above 0.4 ETH.

Their sales were nothing short of spectacular and NFTs were snapped up at the rate of about one every second.

The elaborately designed TheShifters.io represent a species of sentient, living robotic beings capable of shifting into different machineries, and an elaborate back-story which the owners are looking to extend into an interactive metaverse.

The robot NFTs were released on a public sale at https://www.theshifters.io/sale, following a hugely successful digital marketing campaign to over 126,000 discord members which completely filled their whitelist of 1,500.

The initial launch has raised a great deal of interest from tech investors but has also brought in a lot of first time buyers to the market. Actor Riza Syah, fashion designer Scott Henshall, and influencer Angie Marcheria were among many newcomers to NFT investments, who revealed on their social media they were intending to buy Shifters tokens. 

Shifters.io Discord Administrator Matt said: "This has been an amazing launch and I just want to say thank you to our growing community for making this a huge success. The numbers on Discord have been growing day and day and the FP started to increase right from the start. We have so many special plans for the future of The Shifters, to bring more utilities and really add benefit to this project."

With the successful phase one launch completed The Shifters project is now moving forwards with the scheduled roadmap of expansion. After receiving their minted Shifter collectors will receive a high resolution 2,000 x 2,000 PX copy of their NFT, which have been lovingly created with great detail and skill.

Owners will be granted entry to some fascinating giveaways including previews of the next drop, Vintage Shifters. 

There are plans for an art gallery show of the physical manifestations of the NFT Shifter artwork, and the development of a merchandise store. Then finally the creation of a Shifters ecosystem and metaverse to provide complete interaction for NFT stakeholders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738103/UK_NFT_Art_Pentagon.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738192/UK_NFT_Art_Vortex.jpg

 

in Evidenza