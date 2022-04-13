Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Aprile 2022
comunicato stampa

THE SORRENTO PENINSULA STARS IN THE FIRST EDITION OF SORRENTO ROADS BY 1000 MIGLIA

13 aprile 2022 | 19.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SORRENTO, Italy, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The unmistakable backdrop of the Gulf of Sorrento inaugurated the new Roads by 1000 Miglia format, designed to take the classic cars to territories outside the traditional Red Arrow route.

 

 

Exclusive experiences with views and panoramas that only the Sorrento Peninsula can offer combined with sporting challenges: intensive days in which the crews tested themselves against stopwatches and pressure switches and enjoyed the gastronomic, territorial and cultural excellence of one of the world's most admired destinations.

Sorrento was therefore the stage and focus of activities, both sporting and otherwise: from Piazza Angelina Lauro, the location of the scrutineering and the start and finish of the Sorrento-Positano-Sorrento regularity race, to the historic centre where the beauty and excellence of the area can be experienced by following a mouth-watering gastronomic itinerary through citrus fruits, cheese products and ice cream.

The regularity race, after 20 time trials held along the hairpin bends of the Coast with the picturesque passage to Sant'Agata dei Due Golfi, stopping at Punta Campanella, viewing the Faraglioni of Capri and arriving in Positano, was won by Alfonso Facchini and Luigia Olivetti in an MG A from 1956: the prize, two Chopard watches and the guarantee of admission to the Coppa delle Alpi 2023, and two special hand-painted majolica pieces.

The Ricco-Molteni duo in a 1962 Alfa Romeo Giulia 1600 Spider won the City of Sorrento Trophy knockout challenge while the much admired 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza Spider Scaglietti won the Popular Jury prize of the City of Sorrento.

The Round Table organised by Bper Banca on the theme of PNRR, Events and Tourism, which took place in the Council Chamber of Sorrento in the presence of the Mayor, Massimo Coppola, the Councillor for Tourism, Alfonso Iaccarino, the PNRR Manager of BPER Banca for Campania Puglia Basilicata, Lorenzo Matera, the Vice President of Unione Industriali Napoli, Costanzo Jannotti Pecci and the Managing Director of 1000 Miglia, Alberto Piantoni, was very well attended and appreciated.

"We are very satisfied," said Alberto Piantoni, "with the decision to have inaugurated the Roads by 1000 Miglia format in places that are unique in terms of beauty and hospitality. We want to bring the spirit of 1000 Miglia also where our race cannot reach and, at the same time, offer participants a mix of unique, exclusive and satisfying experiences in pure 1000 Miglia style. Sorrento has been the ideal partner for this debut, an appointment now also in other destinations with unique and exclusive characteristics."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796655/1000_Miglia.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761166/1000_Miglia_Logo.jpg

 

 

