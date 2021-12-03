The Successful Convocation of China-EU Strategic Cooperation Agreement Signing Ceremony between SNPA and MIIT-CIETC

Opening Ceremony of "China-EU Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Office (CECCO)"

The Launch of "China-Finland Challenge: Global Digital Solutions for Sustainable Cities"

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the afternoon of December 3, 2021, the International Business Hub of Sino-Nordic Promotion Association for Green Sustainable Development (SNPA) and the Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT-CIETC) signed a strategic cooperation agreement. At the same time, the project office of China-EU Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Office (CECCO) was unveiled. And the first major event "China-Finland Challenge: Global Digital Solutions for Sustainable Cities" was held in Beijing. Mr. Yang Zijian, Vice Chairman of China Green Sustainable Development Association (CGSDA), and Ms. Zheng Hong, Director General of MIIT-CIETC, attended the signing and unveiling ceremony and delivered speeches. Government agencies, social organizations and enterprises from China and Europe, including SNPA, MIIT-CIETC, Chinese Embassy in Finland, Helsinki Partners, the Finnish Association of Civil Engineers (RIL) and the Finnish House Owners' Association (Omakotilitto) attended the Launch of the Challenge.

SNPA is a multilateral, non-profit international cooperation organization jointly established by China and Nordic institutions, with the mission of promoting China-EU sustainable development and carbon-neutral cooperation. SNPA International Business Hub is established to build a China-EU sustainable development and carbon-neutral innovation ecosystem. MIIT-CIETC is a professional international cooperation and industry trade promotion agency in the field of industry and information technology in China. The SNPA International Business Hub and MIIT-CIETC jointly launched the China-EU Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Innovation Project (SNPARK Initiative) to pragmatically promote China-EU cooperation. The project focuses on industry, construction, energy, transportation, urban governance, green economy, public services and ecological environment. The application scenarios including cities clusters, cities, regions and industries. The"China-EU Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Office (CECCO)" was jointly established to promote the goal of carbon neutrality through joint construction of financial support and the establishment of international platforms.

Sustainable urban development is a key area of the China-EU Carbon Neutral Cooperation Project (SNPARK Initiative). The "China-Finland Challenge: Global Digital Solutions for Sustainable Cities" is jointly organized by SNPA and Helsinki Partners. The event received great support from the Chinese Embassy in Finland, MIIT-CIETC and the China-Europe Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Office. The Finnish Association of Civil Engineers and the Finnish House Owners' Association participated as special partners. The four challenges take carbon neutrality and sustainable development of key cities in China and Finland as the application scenario, and has 4 challenges: "Urban Renewal of Old Industrial Parks", "Digital ESD Platform for Young people", "Home Services for the Elderly" and "Virtual Visual Design and Development of the Building Environment". The challenges are open to solutions from universities, research institutions and enterprises from around the world. The deadline for application is December 22, 2021, and the winning proposals will be announced on January 14, 2022. The winning proposals will be given piloting opportunities for the China-EU carbon neutral cooperation projects.

