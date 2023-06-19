Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:56 Migranti, raffica di sbarchi a Lampedusa: oltre 1.100 in poco più di 24 ore

10:47 Rocchi: "Per gli arbitri non esiste un problema Mourinho"

10:44 Albosaggia, si trovano l'orso a 100 metri: attimi di paura per una famiglia

10:31 Alfredo Cospito, attesa per oggi sentenza a Torino

10:09 Carburanti, salgono prezzi di benzina e gasolio

10:01 Maturità 2023, colonna sonora? 'Notte prima degli Esami' non si batte

09:37 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, ripresa ispezione nell'ex hotel Astor

09:06 "Harry e Meghan truffatori", Spotify contro i duchi di Sussex dopo cancellazione podcast

08:31 L’anticiclone africano Scipione infuoca l’Italia, picchi di 43°C: previsioni

08:21 Montagna, due escursionisti morti sul Monviso

08:12 Usa-Cina, Blinken a Pechino incontra Wang Yi. Nodo Taiwan

07:36 Ucraina, attacco russo in diverse regioni. Kiev: "Abbattuti 4 missili Kalibr e 4 droni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Summit Forum on the Application and Construction of AGP in China Takes Place in Shenzhen

19 giugno 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, the Summit Forum on the Application and Construction of AGP in China, led by the National Innovation Center for Advanced Medical Devices, sponsored by China AGP and Digital Therapeutics R&D Center (hereafter referred to as the "R&D Center"), co-sponsored by Shenzhen SiBionics Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "SiBionics") took place in Shenzhen, which aimed to promote the application of ambulatory glucose profile (AGP) in precision diagnosis and treatment and lead the continuous development of digital management for diabetes.

The R&D Center declared the commencement of the AGP database creation project at this forum and announced the release of the scientific research fund for AGP. On a variety of topics, including the clinical and scientific value of continuous glucose monitoring, the creation of a database for continuous glucose monitoring in the Chinese population, the outlook for AGP-based digital therapeutics, the five-step process for the AGP report, and the background interpretation of the decision-making period, experts and scholars exchanged ideas and held discussions.

As the co-sponsor, SiBionics also highlighted the great efforts and progress being made in the application and construction of AGP in China.

At this forum, Dr. Peng Can, Chief Scientific Officer of SiBionics, elaborated on the research program of SiBionics on AGP-based digital therapeutics. SiBionics is making sustained efforts in developing AGP auxiliary software to intelligently analyze blood glucose data and give decision-making recommendations, thus providing a convenient tool for diabetes management.

In order to standardize the application of AGP, SiBionics introduced the official authorization for AGP from the International Diabetes Center to build the AGP training system for the purpose of making medical personnel in the field of diabetes become experts.

During the forum, SiBionics, together with 100+ domestic experts and scholars, discussed the transition of diabetes management in China from the 1.0 era of traditional blood glucose monitoring to the 2.0 era of precision diagnosis and treatment through AGP, and explored the application of digital therapeutics in assisting in clinical decision-making on diabetics to bolster the development of endocrinology at a higher level in China.

About SIBIONICS

Founded in 2015, SiBionics is committed to the R&D and industrialization of innovative medical devices. The SIBIONICS® Continuous Glucose Monitoring system independently developed by the company is the first CGM brand approved for exemption from calibration in China.

http://en.sisensing.com/

http://en.sibionics.com/

Contact:

SandraZiyi.zhang@sibionics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102981/AGP.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102982/logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-summit-forum-on-the-application-and-construction-of-agp-in-china-takes-place-in-shenzhen-301852274.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Construction of AGP in China SiBionics Technology Co. Ltd. Cina took place in Shenzhen
Vedi anche
News to go
M5S, ancora polemiche per le parole di Grillo
News to go
Quattordicesima 2023 per 10 milioni di italiani
News to go
Usa-Cina, Blinken incontra Qin
News to go
Maternità surrogata reato universale, legge in discussione alla Camera
News to go
Ristorazione, a giugno previste quasi 125mila assunzioni
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: illegittime elezioni russe in regioni annesse
News to go
Naufragio migranti in Grecia, Atene chiede assistenza Europol per indagini
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, sgomberato l'ex hotel Astor
News to go
Migranti, i dati di Frontex
News to go
Ex Ilva, cigs fino al 31 dicembre
News to go
Legambiente, Vele Blu: primo posto alla Sardegna
News to go
Ita Airways, ok Corte dei Conti ad accordo con Lufthansa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza