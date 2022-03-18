Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 10:32
comunicato stampa

The Third Installment of the National Day Celebration trilogy, My Country, My Parents, Debuts in European Theatres

18 marzo 2022 | 09.24
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, 2022, Chinese anthology film, My Country, My Parents, critically acclaimed by moviegoers and a strong driver of box office revenue in mainland China, is scheduled to be re-released in North America, Australia and New Zealand, and to make its debut on European screens. The film, co-directed by Wu Jing, Zhang Ziyi, Xu Zheng and Shen Teng, will open in movie theatres across the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg from March 26.

From the perspective of home and country, the film focuses on four Chinese families in different eras, paying homage to past generations who have contributed to China's revolution and development. The film adopts a unique, poetic storytelling approach that will bring back for many in the audience intimate memories of the process by which China got to where it is today, alongside the importance of the ordinary and great parental affection between every generation.

CMC Pictures, the overseas distributor of My Country, My Parents, has a global distribution and marketing network covering 5 continents, 103 countries and 281 cities, making it the largest distribution platform for Chinese language films outside of the home market. CMC Pictures said in an announcement that it will continue to help China's important filmmakers establish a global footprint, adding that, wherever there is a Chinese community, CMC Pictures will be there as well.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1769190/image1.jpg

