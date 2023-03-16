Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 12:48
The Trust Project Adds Sites as Need for Trustworthy News Reaches Crisis

16 marzo 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

$500,000 in New Funding Propels Additional Growth

PACIFICA, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven news sites in the United States, Canada, Brazil and Europe earn the Trust Mark today in recognition of their commitment to trustworthy journalism, announced the Trust Project®. They join hundreds of news outlets around the world that show and uphold the 8 Trust Indicators® on their pages.

In addition, longtime supporter Craig Newmark Philanthropies has contributed $500,000 to strengthen initiatives in research, training, public outreach and technical capacity.

A lack of trust globally has led to severe polarization, Edelman warns in its latest report, weakening the social fabric that underpins democratic institutions.

The Trust Indicators® – a "gold standard" in journalism transparency—show who and what is behind a given news story, including the practices that ensure honest journalism serving the public interest. Through participating news sites, they empower over three billion people to easily assess the integrity of news worldwide.

The Trust Indicators®  are now shown for the first time on a tribal nation's news site, Osage News, and a Canadian Francophone site, Francopresse. AzMina, which covers gender issues, joins Trust Project sites in Brazil. Euractiv, Euractiv Germanyand Euractiv France cover the European Union, and MindSite News, which focuses on mental health, is the Trust Project's first entirely health-focused site. The Dallas Free Press, Eye on Ohio, Investigate Midwest and Texas Tribune represent vital, independent local and regional news.

The Trust Project is grateful for Craig Newmark Philanthropies' generous support. "People need ethical sources of news so we can participate in our government, our communities and more," said Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies. "The Trust Project helps people know how to decide when an outlet and reporter is trustworthy, and I am happy to support them as they enter this new stage of scale and growth."

Three new roles signal the Trust Project's dedication to helping more people and news outlets than ever. Pier Paolo Bozzano, program director for product, promotes technical solutions to support publisher benefits and implementation. Network Lead and Researcher Teresa Lamsam coaches news sites and contributes research expertise. Christin Smith, researcher-in-residence, leads the exciting studies that underpin all Trust Project work.

You may also meet the Trust Project in person this spring.

The International Journalism FestivalINMA World Congress of News MediaNobel Prize Summit

About the Trust Project:The nonprofit, nonpartisan Trust Project is a global network of news organizations working to affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The Trust Project created the 8 Trust Indicators®, a collaborative, journalism-generated standard for news that helps both regular people and the technology companies' machines easily assess the authority and integrity of news. The Trust Indicators® are based in robust user-centered design research and respond to public needs and wants. For more, visit: https://thetrustproject.org/faq/.

Media ContactRebecca Nowacekrebecca@purposenorthamerica.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-trust-project-adds-sites-as-need-for-trustworthy-news-reaches-crisis-301773796.html

articoli
in Evidenza