Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:31 Draghi, 'dedica' a Donnarumma: "Che parate!" - Video

19:27 Nazionale in festa sul pullman a Roma, bagno di folla per azzurri

19:22 Saman Abbas, ricerche sospese dopo 67 giorni

19:16 Draghi agli azzurri: "Ora siete nella storia"

18:51 Chiellini a Berrettini: "Siamo Fratelli d'Italia" - Video

18:25 Chiellini: "Trionfo Euro 2020 per Astori, sempre con noi" - Video

18:12 Mattarella: "Grazie agli azzurri e a Mancini" - Video

18:12 Covid oggi Gb, 30mila nuovi contagi in un giorno

16:59 Covid, Crisanti: "Decenni per liberarci del virus"

16:51 Covid oggi Italia, 888 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 12 luglio

16:39 Variante Delta Italia e zona gialla, esperti divisi

16:13 Inps, piano strategico digitale è documento integrato e omnicomprensivo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

The Untold Story Releases a Documentary on Prof. Ye Jiaying and Her Life of Poetry

12 luglio 2021 | 18.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ye Jiaying, famous professor of Chinese literature, has concentrated on studies about Chinese ancient poetry for several ten years. She tried to gain the strong points from the Chinese and foreign literary theories, surpassed the older generation and opened a new route.

 

 

This short documentary was produced by The Untold Story, which revealed Ms. Ye's poetry life and her pursuit of carrying on the Chinese classical poetry. Ye Jiaying was born in 1924, and her youngster life suffered a lot due to the chaos in war time. 

In this video, the audience could get to know her insights about her poetry from different periods, tracing her eventful life. She shared her reflections and noble perspective on the difficulties of life, and the profound academic achievements and outstanding cultural cultivation of a great poetry master. 

Professor Ye has been a professor of National Taiwan University, a visiting professor at Harvard University and the University of Michigan, as well as a lifetime professor of the University of British Columbia and a member of the Central Institute for Literature and History. She is the only fellow of Chinese classical literature at the Royal Society of Canada. She is also on the list of people who moved China in 2020.

Video - https://youtu.be/8QZBrMySsRULogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572081/The_Untold_Story_Logo.jpg

 

The Untold Story Logo

 

Contact:Jane ChengTel.: +8610-68996566 E-mail: 1163514639@qq.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN40479 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Untold Story Releases older generation Her Life Life
Vedi anche
Chiellini: "Trionfo Euro 2020 per Astori, sempre con noi" - Video
"Chiama mamma", Chiesa e lo smartphone - video
Mattarella: "Grazie agli azzurri e a Mancini" - Video
Bonucci e la pastasciutta per i tifosi inglesi - Video
Chiellini a Berrettini: "Siamo Fratelli d'Italia" - Video
News to go
Inps, Tridico: "Con blocco licenziamenti salvati 330mila posti di lavoro"
News to go
Variante Delta corre in tutta Europa
News to go
Foggia, uomo ucciso durante festeggiamenti per europei
News to go
Migranti sbarcano nel Siracusano, fermati presunti scafisti
News to go
Europei, festeggiamenti in tutta Italia per vittoria: 15 feriti a Milano
News to go
Cuba, proteste contro la crisi economica
News to go
M5S, accordo trovato tra Grillo e Conte
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza