Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:52 Documentario su Firenze, indagati Renzi e Presta

18:48 Omofobia, genitore di Non si tocca la famiglia: "Zan non ha preso lettera 79 associazioni"

18:42 Olimpiadi, Federer non sarà a Tokyo 2020

18:30 Venezia, da 1 agosto stop grandi navi

17:45 Covid Gb, 36.660 nuovi contagi e 50 morti

17:42 Nasce la nuova collana economica Sellerio

17:29 Ddl Zan, "clima incandescente" in Senato: Casellati convoca capigruppo

17:10 Covid oggi Puglia, 97 contagi: bollettino 13 luglio

17:03 Covid oggi VdA, 1 contagio e 1 morto: bollettino 13 luglio

16:47 Covid, Di Domenico (Gsk): "Contro virus e varianti anticorpi monoclonali sono l'arma in più"

16:41 Conto alla rovescia per il 9° Web Marketing Festival

16:41 Sport e disabilità, Lega Navale Italiana con Cimmino nella traversata Ostia-Torvaianica

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

The Untold Story Releases Zhang Boli's Short Documentary on the Battle Against the Pandemic

13 luglio 2021 | 16.46
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhang Boli, Chinese Academy of Engineering, and honorary president of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, is a fighter against COVID-19 with TCM. In August 2020, He won the national honorary title of "People's Hero".

This short documentary was produced by The Untold Story, and it mainly told Zhang's story about battling against COVID-19 and cultivating a useful medical talents team.

In this video, in January 2020, Covid-19 broke out in the city of Wuhan. The seventy-year-old traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) expert Zhang Boli and his team rushed to the front lines to help.

At the beginning of Covid-19's breakout, Zhang Boli leaded a medical team of more than 350 medical personnel from Tianjin and Jiangsu to station in Wuhan Jiangxia shelter hospital.

Under the promotion of Zhang Boli, traditional Chinese medicine intervened in the treatment of covid-19 patients in the whole process. All the 16 shelter hospitals in Wuhan distributed TCM prescriptions at the same time, and the utilization rate of TCM reached 90%. By March 10, 2020, 564 patients in Jiangxia shelter hospital were closed, and none of them became severe or die.

Zhang Boli said that China needed to cultivate a team of high-level medical talents who can fight and win at present and what we can do is to practice "basic skills". This is a very important link to improve the professional ability of medical students.

Video - https://youtu.be/WyVZ01aC5TILogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573053/The_Untold_Story_Logo.jpg

Contact: Ivy ShaoTel：008610-68996566E-mail：773800249@qq.com YouTube link: https://youtu.be/WyVZ01aC5TI 

 

The Untold Story Logo

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
He won is a fighter against COVID honorary president president
Vedi anche
News to go
Recovery, Ecofin approva Pnrr Italia e altri 11 Paesi
News to go
Messico, volontario italiano ucciso nel Chiapas
News to go
Lecco, bus in fiamme in galleria: autista-eroe salva 25 ragazzini
News to go
Ddl Zan oggi in discussione al Senato
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Ancora dentro epidemia terribile"
News to go
Vacanze estive per 33 milioni di italiani
News to go
Italia campione d'Europa, la festa degli Azzurri per le vie di Roma
News to go
Piogge e temporali, in arrivo il primo break dell'estate
News to go
Ocse: più disoccupati in Italia a causa della pandemia
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso positività raddoppiato in una settimana
News to go
Papa, si allunga la degenza in ospedale
Con pandemia crollo degli autonomi, il quadro dell'Inps
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza