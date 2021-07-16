Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:57
18:18 Covid oggi Italia, Pregliasco: "Situazione non buona"

18:14 Covid oggi Puglia, 46 contagi: bollettino 16 luglio

18:07 Covid oggi Calabria, 77 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 16 luglio

17:50 Covid, in Gb 51.870 contagi in un giorno

17:41 Green pass, Brusaferro: "Due dosi sono passepartout"

17:36 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 200 contagi: bollettino 16 luglio

17:34 Omicidio Cerciello, le motivazioni della condanna di Elder e Hjorth

17:13 Lazio rischia zona gialla? D'Amato: "Rt e incidenza in aumento"

17:11 Covid oggi Italia, 2.898 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 16 luglio

17:06 Morte Libero De Rienzo, aperto fascicolo: disposta autopsia

17:01 Covid oggi Campania, 204 contagi: bollettino 16 luglio

17:00 Covid, Cts: "Scuola in presenza, mascherine al chiuso"

The Untold Story Releases Zhang Liming's Short Documentary on An Electrician's Innovation Dream

16 luglio 2021 | 18.57
BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhang Liming has held the field electrician for over 30 years. As an employee of the State Grid Tianjin branch's Binhai subsidiary, Zhang has been granted several titles for his work, including Role Model of the Times and National Morale Model.

While he is proud of his blue-collar work, Zhang has also concentrated on introducing technological innovations. Zhang has developed four generations of live wire robots to improve the efficiency and safety of live wire working conditions.

Zhang said the robots have the abilities of visual recognition, motion control and electromagnetic interference, which give them the functions of accurate positioning, independent path planning in line with technical standards.

This short documentary was produced by The Untold Story, and it mainly told the innovation story of Zhang Liming. In this video, the audience could know how an ordinary blue-collar worker become a leading role in innovation. Meanwhile, it showed Zhang's good personality and his professional pursuit. 

Live wire robots have been put into service in North China's Tianjin Municipality, replacing humans in the dangerous work on high-voltage power lines.

Zhang has not only inspired the Binhai arm of the company, but also the entire Tianjin branch following his lead on voluntary work and innovations.

Contact: Jane Cheng Tel：008610-68996566 E-mail：1163514639@qq.com  

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yeH2mtDDQMLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573053/The_Untold_Story_Logo.jpg

 

The Untold Story logo

 

